7 Of The Safest Hyundai Models In 2026, According To The IIHS

If you're trying to decide on a car to buy, safety should be one of the primary factors informing your choice. It's important to consider aesthetics, performance, and ride quality, but the bitter truth about being on the road is that it can be a dangerous affair. You could drive like a model citizen and still be exposed to risks from other road users, be it from distractions, mechanical failure, or, worse. With this in mind, you're going to want to purchase a vehicle that gives you the best chance to evade and, in the absolute worst-case scenario, mitigate any potential crashes.

Thanks to technological advancements like safety assists in modern cars, we're seeing a welcome decline in fatalities. In fact, traffic deaths on American roads in 2025 were the lowest since 2019, which is encouraging for the future of driving. Hyundai is one of the car manufacturers participating in this turnaround, at least according to the IIHS. The body takes variables such as crashworthiness, seat belt quality, and crash avoidance into account for ranking on its index.

For the 2026 edition of its safety ratings, the IIHS has seven Hyundai models listed among the safest cars on the road. They don't all have the same safety badges, but we'll delve into what makes them safe for you to ride around.