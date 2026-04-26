5 Trucks & SUVs You Might Not Know Have Corvette Engines

General Motors, being a large corporation eternally in search of economies of scale, likes to take its wide variety of engines and find new places for them. This is especially true of GM's trucks and SUVs, which have occasionally found powerful Corvette engines under their hoods.

The usual reason is to boost the performance of the vehicle, with the added benefit of Corvette-branded bragging rights. Cost savings can also be a big reason — since a complete lineup of Corvette engines already exists, using one completely eliminates the need to develop and tool a new high-performance engine for what may be a limited run of high-performance trucks.

This article will include both trucks and SUVs that have been fitted with Corvette engines. It will also include versions of passenger cars that have the appearance of a pickup truck, which Australian enthusiasts fondly refer to as "utes." We will also focus on those vehicles that have received a Corvette engine that is either identical to or further evolved from those that have been placed in Corvettes.