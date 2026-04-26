5 Trucks & SUVs You Might Not Know Have Corvette Engines
General Motors, being a large corporation eternally in search of economies of scale, likes to take its wide variety of engines and find new places for them. This is especially true of GM's trucks and SUVs, which have occasionally found powerful Corvette engines under their hoods.
The usual reason is to boost the performance of the vehicle, with the added benefit of Corvette-branded bragging rights. Cost savings can also be a big reason — since a complete lineup of Corvette engines already exists, using one completely eliminates the need to develop and tool a new high-performance engine for what may be a limited run of high-performance trucks.
This article will include both trucks and SUVs that have been fitted with Corvette engines. It will also include versions of passenger cars that have the appearance of a pickup truck, which Australian enthusiasts fondly refer to as "utes." We will also focus on those vehicles that have received a Corvette engine that is either identical to or further evolved from those that have been placed in Corvettes.
2023-2026 Cadillac Escalade-V
The Cadillac Escalade-V is the most recent manifestation of a Corvette engine sitting under the hood of a non-Corvette vehicle, even though its engine has gone far beyond its original Corvette spec. The body-on-frame Escalade-V is powered by a 6.2-liter, LT4.5 V8 that combines parts from the C7 Corvette ZR1 and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing engines. This has produced a supercharged, 682-horsepower mill that is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that drives all four of the Escalade-V's wheels. Our review of the Cadillac Escalade-V wondered whether this elite 682-horsepower SUV could ever make sense.
Even though the seven-passenger, four-door Cadillac Escalade-V weighs 6,290 pounds, performance testing by Car and Driver shows that this vehicle can scoot, thanks to its Corvette-derived engine. The 0-60 mph run takes just 4.3 seconds, with the quarter mile going by in 12.7 seconds at 111 mph. Roadholding on the skid pad registers a 0.69g reading, which indicates that there may be better vehicles out there to take through the corners. On the other hand, cargo capacity is definitely the Escalade-V's strong suit, with 26 cu. ft of space behind the third row, expanding to 73 cu. ft. with the third row folded and maxing out to 121 cu. ft. with the second row folded.
The Cadillac Escalade-V is priced way above the standard $93,995 Escalade 1SA RWD at a starting price of $170,895. Numerous available options can add to the final out-the-door price.
2005-2006 Chevrolet SSR
The Chevrolet SSR started as a concept car that was shown to the public at the Detroit Auto Show in the year 2000. Based on a shortened Chevy Trailblazer chassis and inspired by the styling of Chevy's 1947-55 pickup trucks, it featured retro styling with aggressively flared fenders, a retractable hardtop, and a covered pickup bed.
The public's response was exceedingly favorable, leading GM to greenlight the SSR for 2003 production in a nearly unchanged form. But underneath, compromises had been made — the concept car's 6.0-liter engine had shrunk to 5.3 liters with an output of 300 horsepower, with only a four-speed automatic to drive the rear wheels. In view of the vehicle's 4760-pound weight, this setup provided acceleration that was far from exciting. But Chevrolet listened again, upgrading the 2005 SSR's engine to the Corvette's 6.0-liter LS2 V8 producing 390 horses, which could also be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
There were clear benefits derived from the SSR's Corvette engine transplant. Car and Driver performance testing of an LS2-engined, six-speed manual Chevrolet SSR resulted in a 0-60 mph time of 5.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 14.1 seconds at 100 mph. This represented a 1.5-second improvement in 0-60 mph and a 1.3 second improvement in the quarter mile, compared to the SSR's previous engine.
The company produced a total of around 24,000 Chevrolet SSRs during the vehicle's four-year lifespan. The Corvette-engined models amounted to about 10,000 units of the total. There's a good reason why GM will never build another.
2006-2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS
The 2006-2009 Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS is a high-performance version of Chevy's Trailblazer SUV. It is identical to the first-generation Trailblazer it was based on. The TrailBlazer SS is powered by a 6.0-liter LS2 V8 out of the C6 Corvette, similar to the one used in the SSR, but here it was rated at 395 horsepower. The only transmission option was the four-speed automatic. The TrailBlazer SS was also the first Chevrolet body-on-frame vehicle to be named SS. It's also one of the short-lived cars we wish were still around.
Other SS equipment included a lower and stiffer suspension with air suspension featured for the rear wheels, 20-inch wheels and wide tires, and a 4:10 rear axle ratio with limited-slip for fast acceleration. The TrailBlazer SS could be had with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The SS treatment is subtle, with subdued "SS" badging, chrome-edged front brake ducts, lip spoiler, and a barely noticeable cold-air scoop located beneath the headlight on the right side of the vehicle. Additional upgrades included firmer suspension bushings and front brake pads from the Corvette on beefier rotors.
Car and Driver tested a Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS at the time and revealed that it could achieve a 0-60 time of 5.4 seconds, a quarter-mile time of 13.9 seconds, with a governed top speed of 130 mph. It produced 0.80g on the skidpad, about right for a 4,600-pound sport utility vehicle.
2008-2009 Saab 9-7X Aero
The 2008-2009 Saab 9-7X Aero is an interesting historical footnote that was introduced for the 2008 model year and ended with the 2009 models. This was just a few years before the Saab car business declared bankruptcy in 2011, and less than 10 years after Saab had become a wholly owned subsidiary of General Motors. As Saab was circling the drain, GM got the bright idea to rebadge the Trailblazer SS into a high-performance Saab for the Euro-centric market. Unfortunately, Saab's 9-7X SUV failed for General Motors.
The Saab 9-7X had been produced since the 2005 model year, but it was not until the 2008 model was released that a Corvette engine was made available in the 9-7X Aero. This was the same 6.0-liter LS2 V8 as in the Trailblazer SS, which by this time was producing 390 horsepower. As opposed to the Trailblazer SS, the 9-7X Aero featured a standard all-wheel drive system with a Torsen center differential. This contrasts with the Trailblazer SS, which offered only a part-time AWD system that had to be manually selected when needed. Performance of the Saab 9-7X Aero is comparable to that of the Chevrolet Trailblazer SS.
Other Saab-influenced touches include the broad air vent atop the center stack and, of course, the location of the key on the floor between the seats, a long-standing Saab safety tradition. A generous amount of wood trim was also applied to the interior.
2005-2008 HSV Maloo R8
The 2005-2008 HSV Maloo R8 is a "ute," which is what pickup trucks are called in Australia. Utes have been a part of most Australian carmakers' lineups since the 1930s, but the HSV Maloo R8 is a very special version — Maloo is the aboriginal word for thunder. This 2008 model of this unique vehicle was released as part of the Holden Special Vehicles (HSV) 20th birthday celebration. HSV is a partnership between GM Holden and the Tom Walkinshaw Racing group to produce performance sedans based on Holden vehicles.
The HSV Maloo R8 is fitted with the same 6.0-liter LS2 V8 that was placed under the hoods of the Chevrolet SSR, Chevrolet TrailBlazer SS, and Saab 9-7X Aero. The Australian version of this Corvette engine, as used in the Maloo R8, produces 419 horsepower, or 307 kW as the Aussies express it. Its power is sent to the rear wheels after transiting either a standard six-speed manual or optional automatic transmission. A limited-slip differential and stability control manage the Corvette engine's power, while four-piston disc brakes from AP Racing provide plenty of stopping power.
Performance, according to the manufacturer, will see the HSV Maloo R8 do the Australian metric version of our 0-60 mph (0-100 kph, equal to 0-62 mph), in 5.0 seconds. The Maloo R8's top speed is governed at 155 mph. At the time of its release, the Maloo R8 became known as the world's fastest ute.