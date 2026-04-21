5 Graphics Cards That Could Outperform Xbox Series X

Modern consoles and PCs are more similar than they are distinct. The Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both have AMD SoCs that use its Zen 2 and RDNA CPU and GPU architectures, albeit with custom specs. Console-exclusive games are also the exception now, with many Xbox and PS5 titles coming to PC sooner or later.

With that in mind, then, it might be appealing to skip the console wars entirely and game on a PC instead. But that comes with its own caveats, such as having to choose the right hardware — especially if you want a gaming experience that's better than what the Xbox Series X can offer. One of the most crucial parts is, arguably, getting the right graphics card.

Unfortunately, there isn't a direct equivalent to the Series X's GPU in the PC space. We do, however, we have the next best thing: the Nvidia RTX 5060. While we acknowledge that the RTX 5060 is a product that most gamers should avoid, it is also the bare-minimum current-gen card for what Digital Foundry considers "better than console performance." So, we'll take a two-pronged approach, focusing on cards that can outgun the RTX 5060 while also drawing comparisons to Xbox Series X performance.