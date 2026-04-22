4 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With T-Mobile Plans
Many of us still remember the days of landline telephones — was anything more satisfying than slamming the phone down on someone or twisting the cord around your hand as you talked?, corded phones are quickly becoming a relic of the past. It's estimated that 98% of Americans own a cell phone, and about 91% of those are smartphones, like an iPhone 17 or a Samsung Galaxy. The majority of those Americans contract with a provider for voice, text, and data services. In the U.S., more than 142 million customers have chosen T-Mobile, making it the second-largest provider in America.
There's a lot to consider when you select a mobile carrier. There are the obvious concerns, such as cost, network coverage, and data speeds. But you may also think about how the company handles customer service needs, hidden fees, and extra perks like mobile hot spots and family plans. T-Mobile offers more than just the common fringe benefits. If it feels like life in general gets more and more expensive every week, here are four perks even T-Mobile customers may not know about that can save you a few dollars.
Tickets to movies and events
Several cell phone providers offer deals on streaming services, but T-Mobile wants to help out when you opt to leave your couch for some entertainment. Customers with qualifying plans can get one movie ticket per month for $5. Of course, the deal is limited to participating locations and is through Atom Tickets, a mobile ticketing app and website. Tickets are typically available for new major motion pictures. This deal is not available for Connect, talk and text only, and negotiated contract plan members, and is part of the company's T-Mobile Tuesdays promotion through the T-Life app. The deals refresh in the app every Tuesday, but tickets are redeemable later in the week.
If you prefer live entertainment over a movie, T-Mobile also offers exclusive access to select shows, concerts, festivals, and even Vegas residencies. You can also score discounted tickets with 25% off select shows at more than 120 venues across the country. With the Magenta Pass, a digital credential in the T Life app, T-Mobile subscribers have access to exclusive experiences at a variety of events, including sporting events. You can visit T-Mobile's ticketing website to search for events, browse specific venues, and see featured deals.
Travel perks
Traveling is getting expensive – gas is up, airfare is increasing, and hotel stays are more expensive. T-Mobile offers several perks if you're planning a vacation or even just a day trip. If you rent a car at a participating Dollar Car Rental location, you can return it without having to refuel it, which could potentially save you some big bucks considering that gas is averaging over $4.00 per gallon at time of writing. To get this deal (which is not valid on large SUVs, vans, or trucks) you must reserve your car at least 24 hours in advance and rent it for a minimum of one day.
A flat tire can ruin any day, whether you're on vacation or not. T-Mobile customers with an active service plan can get a one-year AAA Basic or Classic membership for free, and if you're already a AAA member, the company will cover one renewal as well. If you opt for a Plus or Premier membership, T-Mobile will apply a credit equivalent to the lower value membership to your plan. You must register at Promotions.T-Mobile.com/AAA and enroll with auto-renewal and a valid credit card.
T-Mobile customers can also get 15% off a hotel stay at Hilton-brand hotels all around the world. This offer is valid for most smartphone customers and is good for one night with a non-refundable payment due when you book your room. Interested vacationers should note that you also need to be a member of the Hilton Honors club, Hilton's free rewards program.
Other T-Mobile Tuesday perks
T-Mobile has an entire program dubbed T-Mobile Tuesdays that offers free and discounted gifts and services. You must have the T-Life app to claim offers, and new offers land every week starting at 5 AM EST on Tuesdays through 4:59 AM EST on Wednesdays. You must be 18 or older or 16 with parental consent to claim prizes.
The perks and gifts vary week to week but may include options like a free sandwich at KFC (with a purchase of $1 or more) or additional hotel and travel savings. T-Mobile also offers a few of the same benefits every month. If you're feeling the pinch at the pump, you may be eligible to receive $.20 off per gallon at participating Shell stations with complimentary Gold Status, up to 20 gallons. You can also get a free Slurpee, Big Gulp, or coffee once a month at 7-Eleven or Speedway, and if you're hungry, T-Mobile offers 10% cash back at participating restaurants every Tuesday or 5% cash back every other day. You must use a credit card that is linked with a T-Mobile Dining Rewards account. Participating restaurants are available in the T-Life app.
Streaming services
Discounted streaming services are a common incentive but that doesn't mean that it's one you should ignore. T-Mobile offers its customers several deals, including a free subscription to Netflix. This offer is for a Standard Netflix subscription with ads, which is currently priced at $8.99 per month, and is available to T-Mobile customers with Experience Beyond or Experience More lines. A discount toward a more expensive Netflix streaming plan is available if you prefer an ad-free or premium plan. T-Mobile offers a similar perk for Hulu with ads, currently $11.99 per month, to customers with an Experience Beyond line. Together, T-Mobile customers can save more than $20 per month if they are eligible and take advantage of these two offers.
If you prefer audio entertainment over TV, T-Mobile also offers discounts on SiriusXM and Pandora plans. In what's billed as a limited time offer at time of writing, some T-Mobile plans include six months of SiriusXM streaming for free. The plan requires a subscription that will auto-renew if you don't cancel it, so mark your calendars or you'll be charged $11.99 per month plus tax. A second limited-time offer is for four months of Pandora Premium for free. This also includes an automatic renewal, so read the terms carefully, and is only available to new Pandora customers or those currently using an ad-supported Pandora service.