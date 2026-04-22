4 Perks You Didn't Realize Come With T-Mobile Plans

Many of us still remember the days of landline telephones — was anything more satisfying than slamming the phone down on someone or twisting the cord around your hand as you talked?, corded phones are quickly becoming a relic of the past. It's estimated that 98% of Americans own a cell phone, and about 91% of those are smartphones, like an iPhone 17 or a Samsung Galaxy. The majority of those Americans contract with a provider for voice, text, and data services. In the U.S., more than 142 million customers have chosen T-Mobile, making it the second-largest provider in America.

There's a lot to consider when you select a mobile carrier. There are the obvious concerns, such as cost, network coverage, and data speeds. But you may also think about how the company handles customer service needs, hidden fees, and extra perks like mobile hot spots and family plans. T-Mobile offers more than just the common fringe benefits. If it feels like life in general gets more and more expensive every week, here are four perks even T-Mobile customers may not know about that can save you a few dollars.