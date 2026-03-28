Jet Fuel Prices Are Soaring To New Highs – What Could It Mean For Your Next Flight?

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It's no secret that to kick off 2026, oil and gas prices around the world have sharply increased. To the average consumer, though, this has largely been noticed on the ground, with gas prices for cars jumping significantly. In fact, one major U.S. city has hit $8 per gallon, but the strain doesn't end here. Since the start of the Iran War, jet fuel costs have roughly doubled. Globally, costs were around $2.41 per gallon at the start of March 2026, leaping to nearly $5 by the last few days of the month. Speaking strictly to U.S. costs, estimates place these rates even higher, with an average across the entire U.S. of over $7 per gallon. Full barrels have even reached as high as $179 each.

All of that's to say that these rapidly rising costs will impact the passenger experience going forward. Naturally, airline ticket costs are already climbing across the board to make up for proportionally increasing jet operation costs. On top of this, actually booking a flight is likely to get harder. As reported by CBS, United Airlines has cut its number of flights due to rising costs. These include late-night flights and those previously booked for less busy travel days like Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The number of seats on these flights available at different price points could change, cutting down on lower-priced seats to encourage passengers to upgrade to slightly higher-cost options.

For most Americans, all of this means that driving, taking a train, or avoiding flying entirely for the time being are wise moves. For those who need air travel, there are strategies to save as much money as possible in these turbulent times.