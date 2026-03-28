Jet Fuel Prices Are Soaring To New Highs – What Could It Mean For Your Next Flight?
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It's no secret that to kick off 2026, oil and gas prices around the world have sharply increased. To the average consumer, though, this has largely been noticed on the ground, with gas prices for cars jumping significantly. In fact, one major U.S. city has hit $8 per gallon, but the strain doesn't end here. Since the start of the Iran War, jet fuel costs have roughly doubled. Globally, costs were around $2.41 per gallon at the start of March 2026, leaping to nearly $5 by the last few days of the month. Speaking strictly to U.S. costs, estimates place these rates even higher, with an average across the entire U.S. of over $7 per gallon. Full barrels have even reached as high as $179 each.
All of that's to say that these rapidly rising costs will impact the passenger experience going forward. Naturally, airline ticket costs are already climbing across the board to make up for proportionally increasing jet operation costs. On top of this, actually booking a flight is likely to get harder. As reported by CBS, United Airlines has cut its number of flights due to rising costs. These include late-night flights and those previously booked for less busy travel days like Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday. The number of seats on these flights available at different price points could change, cutting down on lower-priced seats to encourage passengers to upgrade to slightly higher-cost options.
For most Americans, all of this means that driving, taking a train, or avoiding flying entirely for the time being are wise moves. For those who need air travel, there are strategies to save as much money as possible in these turbulent times.
Saving money where you can on air travel
If you have to travel by plane, there are a few things you can do to save money on airfare. For one, you should be mindful of when you're booking your flight. Generally speaking, the day of the week doesn't play much of a role in cost, but how far ahead you book certainly can. Domestic trips in the U.S. and those to Mexico and similar areas are best booked between one and three months ahead, while trips to Europe should be booked between two and six months out. According to Expedia, August is the cheapest month to fly internationally, but generally booking trips outside peak travel periods is sure to bring savings.
Given the fluid state of airline affordability, there's also the matter of rebooking. Your chosen airline may drop rates before your flight, so ideally, you can cancel and rebook to get the better rate. There are flight price-tracking tools like the one on Google, which will keep you in the loop when better rates arise. If you're able and don't mind switching to a different airline, departure time, or seating arrangement, you can leap on these good deals should they come around. For frequent fliers, airline-specific credit cards and point systems can help earn discounts, too.
Even if you're using one of the best airline booking websites and don't plan to travel extravagantly, rising travel costs are virtually unavoidable. In an era of skyrocketing jet fuel costs, which have raised passenger costs, it's crucial to do what you can to save money on your next excursion.