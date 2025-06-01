Why Do Most Landline Phones Have Coiled Wires?

When many of us think of telephones, devices like the best Android smartphones ever released and the best and worst iPhones of all time are among the first things that come to mind. For the most part, landline phones, especially those with coiled wires connecting the handset to the base, have become a relic of the past. If you still have a landline phone in your home, it's likely a cordless one, not the old-school style where the handset was plugged into the wall and kept you tethered to one spot during every call. Still, if you ever used one of those old phones or just saw one on TV, you probably remember how the springy cords could stretch across an entire room. What you may not know about those coiled cords is that they weren't just a design choice. Instead, they served a practical purpose that made them a staple of the landline era.

Long before we all had smartphones in our pockets and Bluetooth headphones on our ears, landline phones with coiled cords were how people stayed connected. And that coiled wire had an important role in how these landline phones worked, with the shape making the handset easier to use. Since these cables could stretch and retract without tangling, users didn't have to worry about excess cord getting in their way, they could easily move around while using the phone. Even though landline phones with coiled wires have been in decline for years, you'll still find them in many workplaces and call centers because they're a reliable, tangle-free option for everyday communication.