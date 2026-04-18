12 Of The Most Powerful Honda Motorcycle Engines, Ranked By Horsepower

Honda is one of the most popular motorcycle brands in the entire world, and has built its reputation on rock-solid reliability that never lets people down. That's why the fact that it has a collection of insanely powerful engines is all the more impressive. While many other manufacturers increase their power outputs through ever-increasing displacement, forced induction, and other such methods, Honda has often chosen to engineer its way around the problem. The result is some of the most legendary and powerful naturally aspirated (and some not) engines in the world, many of which went on to become segment-defining units.

The brand has, time and again, shown the world that it can produce remarkable power figures from relatively modest displacements. The inline-four cylinder architecture, for example, can rev into the low five-figure range and outperform other manufacturers with larger, heavier engines. The six-cylinder in the Honda Gold Wing is a fan favorite and has been for a couple of decades now. And the range in which these engines are available is equally impressive, from modest 750 cc four-bangers to 1,800 cc six-cylinders; from off-road bikes to cruisers, the company seemingly has something for every category. With all that said, here are 12 of the most powerful engines that Honda has ever made.