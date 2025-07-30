15 Of The Rarest Honda Motorcycles Ever Built

The Honda motor company got started in 1948 and entered the U.S. in 1969. It's since made hundreds of interesting models of motorcycles. With a population rebuilding after a devastating war, the opportunities to build cheap transportation were abundant. Honda's first products manufactured were gasoline engines to be attached to bicycles, providing the cheapest and most basic form of transportation during the most difficult of times for post-war Japan. The company grew quickly from that point and became a global phenomenon when it introduced the Super Cub, which became the best-selling vehicle in the world — and one of the Best Honda Motorcycles ever made, too.

Honda has been known for the impeccable reliability of its product in all the areas in which it operates from motorcycles to cars and outdoor power equipment. The company has also been responsible for numerous technological breakthroughs, such as its CVCC engines which met EPA automobile emissions requirements without the need for catalytic converters in the '70s.

Innovation has also been integral to the development of its motorcycles. As a result, some of its innovative products did not catch on, which left some models leaving the market soon after they arrived. Some of these short-lived bikes have become the rarest Honda motorcycles as well as (ironically) some of the most popular models from Honda's early history.

Regardless of market success, here are a handful of interesting examples of Honda motorcycles available to the public that has become rare and difficult to find today. What is the rarest Honda motorcycle (that isn't a one-off?) While we can't know for certain (accounting for those lost/destroyed over the years,) let's have a peek at some possible answers given production numbers from the get-go.