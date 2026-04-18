5 Legendary Mopar Cars That Weren't Built By Dodge

In American carmaking, there are few names that carry the weight Mopar does. The story of Mopar is a long one, dating back to the origins of the Chrysler Corporation. Even in the brand's early years, Chrysler was poised to make itself one of the world's largest automotive manufacturers with a series of acquisitions. In 1928, just three years after Walter Chrysler created the corporation, Chrysler bought Dodge. Soon after, between 1933 and 1937, Chrysler picked up DeSoto and Plymouth as well, and suddenly, Chrysler was at the head of a handful of different brands without a cohesive advertising strategy or overall identity.

Then, in 1937, as the conglomeration was releasing a line of anti-freeze products for their cars, they trademarked the name Mopar. At its genesis, the name, which was simply a portmanteau of motor and parts, was just meant to provide clarity to consumers about who made this anti-freeze product. The Mopar line expanded to include other automotive service products and parts, and it is now colloquially used to refer to cars from the Chrysler family. In the early '60s, Mopar established itself as a producer of performance parts and models that became synonymous with the golden era of muscle cars, and a big chunk of the era's superstars came from brands under the Chrysler umbrella. Most of these well-known Mopars are from Dodge, but Dodge is by no means the sole name behind these legendary machines.