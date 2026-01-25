These Are The Most Aerodynamic American Cars Ever Made

Among the sciences and practices involved in building an automobile, aerodynamics is one of the most important. Creating a car that can efficiently cut through or manipulate the air around it is a guiding principle for cars with any goal, whether it is high miles per gallon or low lap times. Aerodynamics and aero are common words in the car world, and much of the time, we use them to refer to aero elements that actually increase drag for performance reasons, such as spoilers or splitters. However, aerodynamics is also concerned with efficiency. The most efficient cars must move through the air with as little resistance as possible.

The primary way to measure aerodynamic efficiency is with a measurement of the drag coefficient (Cd). NASA defines a drag coefficient as equal to the drag divided by the quantity: density multiplied by half the velocity squared times the reference area. The math is a bit complicated, but the point is that the lower the drag coefficient, the more aerodynamic something is. When it comes to American cars, they're not exactly known for being the slipperiest things out there. Everything's bigger in America, and many of its cars follow that rule by taking the form of a small house on wheels, whether they're an oversized pickup or a monstrous muscle car. However, not all of our creations are so averse to efficiency. Here are some of the most aerodynamic American cars ever made.