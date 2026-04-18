5 Honda Products You Can Buy At Home Depot
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
As well as owning multiple automotive brands, Honda also makes everything from private jets to outdoor power tools. While private jet owners might find the shelves of their local Home Depot to be lacking in relevant products, owners of Honda power tools are unlikely to come away so disappointed. Home Depot no longer sells Honda lawn mowers or snow blowers, but it does still stock a range of accessories for Honda's outdoor power tool range, alongside several models of the Japanese brand's gas-powered generators.
Honda power tool users should be able to find most of the products and accessories they'll need, with Home Depot's range including both basic essentials and more niche products. Among other things, buyers will find Honda engine oil to keep their outdoor tools' engines running optimally, covers to keep their tools free from dirt, and replacement blades to keep mowers cutting efficiently. The five products we selected are just some examples of what's available in Home Depot's current Honda product range, and each one can be bought online or at many in-store locations.
Honda 21-inch Deck Mower Twin Blade Set
Back in 2022, Honda announced that it was discontinuing its gas-powered lawn mowers, citing issues with meeting emissions regulations as well as acknowledging that customers increasingly prefer battery-powered outdoor equipment. While it's no longer possible to buy a new Honda gas-powered mower from Home Depot, existing owners can still buy plenty of spare and replacement parts. Among them is a 21-inch deck mower twin-blade set, which retails for $39.97 at the time of writing.
The blades will fit mower models from the HRR series including the HRR216PKA, HRR216VKA, HRR216YVA, and HRR216VLA. Since they're genuine Honda parts, they should prove to be just as durable as the blades that a mower came with. Just in case the blades don't live up to Honda's usual quality standards, they're also covered by a 90-day manufacturer warranty. Anyone who buys the blade set then changes their mind is also able to return the set to Home Depot for the same period of time.
Honda Tune Up Kit for GC/GCV Engines
Alongside its range of replacement mower blades, Home Depot also stocks Honda's tune-up kit for GC and GCV engines. These engines can be found not only in the brand's mowers but also in tillers, pressure washers, water pumps, and more. The kit retails for $26.97 and includes an air filter, a 12-ounce bottle of 10W-30 engine oil, and a spark plug. Using Honda's own-brand engine oil is an easy way to ensure your Honda engine is always optimally lubricated, although it's not the only oil option for GCV-series engines.
Each of the three components in the kit can also be bought separately from the same retailer. Honda says the oil is suitable for any mower with a Honda GC or GCV engine, including Toro mowers. It's a good idea to only purchase the kit when you intend to service your outdoor tool's engine rather than purchasing it well in advance, since Honda only offers a 30-day warranty. However, Honda's globally-built lawn mower engines and their associated parts have earned a strong reputation for quality, so it's unlikely that many buyers will need to use that warranty anyway.
Honda 2200W EU2200i Gas-Powered Inverter Generator
Honda makes various generators that you could install at home, take on the road, or bring to the jobsite. Home Depot sells several of the brand's generator models, including the EU2200i generator, which delivers up to 2,200 watts. At a retail price of $1,199, the EU2200i is far from a small investment, but it's actually on the affordable side, compared to some of Honda's other generators. The brand's priciest 7,000 watt models, which are also sold at Home Depot, can cost more than $6,000.
While it won't be able to power as much as its pricier siblings, the EU2200i is more portable than any of them. It can easily be used for tailgating or in an RV, and thanks to Honda's My Generator app, it can even be activated remotely with a smartphone. According to the brand, a full tank of fuel should result in as much as eight hours of runtime. At its heart sits a GXR120 120cc engine, which is covered by a three-year warranty for non-commercial buyers. For commercial use, Honda drops the warranty coverage period down to one year.
Honda Silver LM Cover for HRR/HRX Mowers
A key part of maintaining any gas-powered mower is making sure that its engine is free from any buildup of dirt or debris. This buildup can occur both when the mower is in operation and when it's in storage, but using a fitted cover can help reduce the chance of dirt building up when the mower isn't in use. Home Depot sells an official Honda cover for HRR and HRX-series mowers, complete with elastic at the base to provide the most snug fit. It's available for $49.97.
Keeping the engine of your Honda HRX217, or any other compatible Honda mower, in top condition is key to its longevity. Using a cover should help keep it in good condition over the winter, reducing the amount of cleaning you'll need to do when mowing season rolls back around.
Anyone who finds a defect in the cover before or after they put their mower away for winter storage can get it replaced under the brand's standard one-year warranty. As well as offering covers for mowers, Home Depot also sells a pair of covers designed to keep Honda's popular snow blower models free of dust or debris during the warmer months.
Honda Border/Edger Kit for FG110 Tiller/Cultivator
The Honda border/edger kit for FG110 does exactly what its name suggests: it turns the brand's FG110 tiller and cultivator into an edger. Its tilling capabilities receive mixed reviews from buyers on Home Depot's website, but Honda claims that the attachment is an easy way to add extra versatility to the tiller. The kit includes a tilling blade, a wheel, and the accessory clips needed to keep both elements in place. At the time of writing, Home Depot lists it at a retail price of $83.62.
As well as being returnable to Home Depot for up to 90 days after purchase, the kit is also backed by Honda's one-year residential use warranty. While it might be useful for existing Honda FG110 owners, Home Depot doesn't actually sell the FG110 tiller itself. However, the tool is available at other retailers, including on Amazon, where it's listed for a price of $449 at the time of writing.