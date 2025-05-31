What Oil Does The Honda GCV160 Take & Which Lawn Mower Brands Use The Engine?

As noted, look for oils that have a viscosity rating of 10W-30 and are specifically formulated for 4-stroke engines. STP Premium Small Engine 4-Cycle Oil is a good example of an oil that ticks all the boxes required for a Honda GCV160 engine. However, there can be a little leeway with the viscosity of the oil that you use. According to Honda, if the average air temperature that the engine operates in is 50 degrees Fahrenheit (10 degrees Celsius) or lower, then you should consider using an oil with a viscosity rating of 5W-30. Polaris Synthetic Oil 5W-30 SAE, for example, would be a great choice for colder weather.

How frequently you change the oil in a Honda GCV160 engine is also important. Honda recommends that you initially change the oil in a new engine after one month or five hours of use; subsequent changes are recommended every six months or 50 hours of use. However, the company also recommends changing it every 25 hours when the engine is used in high ambient temperatures or under heavy load. The official guidance is to change the oil when the engine is warm so that the oil drains completely and quickly. It's also important to turn the fuel valve to the off position beforehand. The old oil can be removed by simply removing the oil cap and dipstick and tipping the engine to pour the oil out. The new oil should be filled to the dipstick's upper limit mark.

