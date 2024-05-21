What Engine Runs The Honda HRX217 (And Everything Else To Know Before You Buy)
When it comes to gas-powered lawn mowers, you can't do things halfway. Maybe you don't need the same amount of strength as a full-on car, but you will need something that can tear through large, tangled yards and landscapes. Nearly every major appliance brand sells lawn mowers, but Honda in particular has some impressive gas mowers under its belt. As an automotive brand first and foremost, Honda may be best known for its reliable cars, but it also knows a thing or two about putting together a beefy mower.
Case in point: the Honda HRX217. This lawn mower features the latest developments in gas mower technology, with the most prominent being its GCV200 engine. Of course, it's one thing to name-drop an engine, and another to actually know how it works. Let's go into detail about what makes this engine so special. While we're at it, let's also briefly cover the other features on the HRX217 model, just in case all this engine talk has you interested in taking one out for a spin.
The GCV200 engine
The Honda HRX217 is equipped with the GCV200 four-stroke engine. While this engine is primarily used on pressure washer systems, it works just as well on lawn mowers, especially when compared to its predecessor, the GCV190. The 200 model offers 10 percent more torque and power in its operation than its predecessor, while also utilizing a sturdy and lightweight casing. This combination of strength and resilience ensures that the engine stands the test of time, offering consistent output no matter how many lawns its attached mower devours.
In addition to being tough, the GCV200 engine is designed to be easy to start and operate. Honda's proprietary Cycloflow technology helps to prep fuel for the engine intake, ensuring you can get it running with a single pull of the ripcord. The overhead valve design also increases the efficiency of fuel combustion, keeping the power output hearty and consistent. Even if it's cold out, the engine's simplified structure, plus some strategically-placed wax elements, helps ensure heat transfer for easy starting.
HRX217 features
The GCV200 engine is pretty impressive, but what else does the HRX217 mower have going for it? Quite a bit, as it happens. Let nobody say Honda does things halfway, whether it's making a car or a lawn mower.
The HRX217 is equipped with a set of Honda's own MicroCut twin blades, slicing and dicing grass and plant debris with four razor-sharp cutting edges designed to make the resulting clippings easier to dispose of. If you ever need to stop the blades, but don't want to stop the motor, just press the special Roto-Stop button to immediately halt them while leaving the engine running. You can also use the Select Drive dial to fine-tune the blades' rotation speed so that it better matches your personal stride.
If you're looking to make mulch rather than just capture clippings, you can also flip the Versamow Clip Director knob to the mulch setting to directly control how much gets bagged and how much gets mulched. If you're worried about subjecting the mower to dirty work, don't be; the entire mowing deck is composed of Honda's proprietary NeXite material, which is resistant to impacts, rusting, and corrosion. Get it gross: The HRX217 can handle it. At the time of this writing, the HRX217 is available on Honda's power equipment website for an MSRP of $989.