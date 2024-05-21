What Engine Runs The Honda HRX217 (And Everything Else To Know Before You Buy)

When it comes to gas-powered lawn mowers, you can't do things halfway. Maybe you don't need the same amount of strength as a full-on car, but you will need something that can tear through large, tangled yards and landscapes. Nearly every major appliance brand sells lawn mowers, but Honda in particular has some impressive gas mowers under its belt. As an automotive brand first and foremost, Honda may be best known for its reliable cars, but it also knows a thing or two about putting together a beefy mower.

Case in point: the Honda HRX217. This lawn mower features the latest developments in gas mower technology, with the most prominent being its GCV200 engine. Of course, it's one thing to name-drop an engine, and another to actually know how it works. Let's go into detail about what makes this engine so special. While we're at it, let's also briefly cover the other features on the HRX217 model, just in case all this engine talk has you interested in taking one out for a spin.