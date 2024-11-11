Everything You Need To Know Before Installing A Honda Generator At Home

When you hear the word generator, what's the first thing that springs to mind? Probably a portable generator; something you can pick up and carry around, use to power either your home or a camper van? These are the kinds of generators that Honda specializes in, though that's not the only kind of generator there is. There are also home standby generators.

Advertisement

So which one is right for you? That depends mostly on your wants and needs. A portable generator is small and light enough that you pick it up and put it where you need it. They don't require any particular installation process; you just plug them in, put some fuel in, and push the button to get the power flowing. Of course, since they're smaller, a portable generator may not be able to generate enough juice to power everything in your home.

A home standby generator, on the other hand, is less of a tool and more of a utility. Home standby generators need to be professionally installed and wired into your home power grid, and once they're installed, they can't be easily moved. That big beast can provide a much greater degree of power, though — enough to light up most, if not all, of the house. As an added bonus, home standby generators are also plugged directly into your home's fuel system, so you don't need to manually fill it up to use it. Unfortunately, Honda doesn't sell this kind of generator, so it can't help you if this is the kind you want.

Advertisement