3 Diesel Engines More Powerful Than The 6.6 Duramax

General Motors launched the first 6.6L Duramax V8, known among diesel engine enthusiasts as the LB7, in 2001 for its heavy-duty pickup trucks. The LB7 Duramax engine design resulted from a collaboration between GM and Isuzu. The design featured first-of-a-kind diesel engine innovations, such as aluminum cylinder heads and common-rail fuel injection (at least among American-made diesel engines for pickup trucks.

In 2001, GM's 6.6-liter Duramax produced 300 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque. While those numbers don't stack up well against modern HD pickup diesel engines, the LB7's power was a significant improvement over Ford's 7.3-liter Power Stroke and the Cummins used by Chrysler in 2001. The Duramax diesel improved over its six generations, gaining more power with each iteration.

The current Duramax generation, a $9,990 engine option for 2026 known as the L5P, is among the best for the 6.6 Duramax. The L5P Duramax debuted in 2017 with 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque, but refinements over the years have increased its output to 470 horsepower and 975 lb-ft of torque. Those specs are impressive, especially when compared to 2001 diesel engine specs. However, Ford and Cummins have improved their diesel engines, ultimately surpassing the Duramax diesel's output.