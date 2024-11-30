What Years Are Fifth Gen Cummins Engines And How Much Does One Cost

In the diesel engine game, there are few names more respected than Cummins. The Columbus, Indiana, company has been making engines since 1919 with a focus on fuel efficiency and sustainability, which ultimately led the company to develop some of the best engines in the diesel arena. Since 1989, Cummins' diesels have even been the engine of choice for Dodge's celebrated Ram pickup trucks, and it does not appear that will change anytime soon.

Of course, the engines that were powering the Dodge pickups that hit the street in '89 are not the same as those that are under the hood of the manufacturer's current lineup of Rams, which are technically now a separate brand from Dodge. In fact, the turbo diesels have seen significant upgrades over the years, with subsequent generations boasting massive upgrades on both horsepower output and torque capabilities. There are now five generations of Cummins diesel engines in existence, with the current gen becoming the first to top the 1,000 pounds-feet torque barrier.

The punchy 5th-generation Cummins turbo diesel engines made its debut in the Ram lineup in 2019. Those beasts are indeed still powering Ram pickup trucks today, and it would appear that the engines will continue to do so at least through at least 2025. With recent online rumors of a 7.2L Cummins generally being debunked, the 5th Gen 6.7L engines may be around past even that model year.

