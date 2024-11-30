What Years Are Fifth Gen Cummins Engines And How Much Does One Cost
In the diesel engine game, there are few names more respected than Cummins. The Columbus, Indiana, company has been making engines since 1919 with a focus on fuel efficiency and sustainability, which ultimately led the company to develop some of the best engines in the diesel arena. Since 1989, Cummins' diesels have even been the engine of choice for Dodge's celebrated Ram pickup trucks, and it does not appear that will change anytime soon.
Of course, the engines that were powering the Dodge pickups that hit the street in '89 are not the same as those that are under the hood of the manufacturer's current lineup of Rams, which are technically now a separate brand from Dodge. In fact, the turbo diesels have seen significant upgrades over the years, with subsequent generations boasting massive upgrades on both horsepower output and torque capabilities. There are now five generations of Cummins diesel engines in existence, with the current gen becoming the first to top the 1,000 pounds-feet torque barrier.
The punchy 5th-generation Cummins turbo diesel engines made its debut in the Ram lineup in 2019. Those beasts are indeed still powering Ram pickup trucks today, and it would appear that the engines will continue to do so at least through at least 2025. With recent online rumors of a 7.2L Cummins generally being debunked, the 5th Gen 6.7L engines may be around past even that model year.
Prices vary on 5th Gen Cummins engines
It is unclear exactly how long Cummins and Ram will roll with the 5th Generation diesel engines, though it's worth noting that Gen 4 enjoyed an eight year run from 2010 and 2018. Judging by that timeline, the current iteration may be in production for a few more years yet. In any case, torque is not the only area that saw noticeable upgrades with the 5th gen engines, which are also capable of producing upwards of 400 hp at 2800 RPM.
New Rams currently sell for around $40,000 on the low end, and it should be noted that those base models do not come standard with a Cummins diesel. In fact, if you're looking to give your pickup a 5th Gen Cummins upgrade under the hood, you should probably be prepared to drop a large stack of Benjamins to do it. Unfortunately, Cummins does not offer pricing for their engines on the company website. But according to some sources, merely adding a 5th Gen Cummins to a Ram could add around $10,000 to the overall price.
That is, obviously, the cost of a brand new 5th Gen diesel, and if you're looking to upgrade with an older model Cummins made before 2024, you'll need to do some research to find the right fit, as prices can vary depending on their condition. However, you might be interested to learn you can actually purchase a 5th Gen Cummins on Ebay these days, though 2021 to 2023 options are listed for roughly $10,000 and higher. And yes, you should probably be wary of dropping that kind coin on Ebay.