16 Of The Coolest Old-School Gas Stations To Check Out Across The US

A gas station doesn't have to just be somewhere you fill up your tank during a road trip. Some can be destinations in themselves, with unique architecture, built-in restaurants and museums, or even their own merch. Think of your typical "destination" gas station, and you might picture somewhere like Buc-ee's, the famous Texas-based chain that is set to expand across the U.S. soon. However, plenty of quirkier gas stations exist around the country.

While many historic gas stations no longer actually sell gas, some particularly old and notable stations have been converted into businesses of other kinds or preserved as historic monuments. The next time you head out on a road trip, it's worth checking if you'll be driving past any of these old-school gas stations and glimpsing into American roadside history.