Is It Illegal To Drink In The Car As A Passenger While Someone Else Drives?

There are many obscure and strange driving laws across the United States, but one law that's neither of those things is the one that criminalizes drinking while driving or driving while under the influence of alcohol. Washington, D.C. and all 50 states make it a crime to operate a motor vehicle if you have a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .08 or higher (except for Utah, which restricts the limit to 0.05). In most states, it's even illegal to drive riding mowers while drunk. It's hard to argue against these laws, as — according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) — there's about one drunk driving-related fatality in the U.S. every 42 minutes. In 2023, the total of deaths in the country caused by drunk driving was 12,429 and all were preventable if drivers had responsibly followed the law.

But what about passengers? Since they're not in control of the vehicle, one could argue that there's no reason they can't drink as much as they want. However, if an open container of alcohol is within arm's reach of a driver and their passengers are having a good time drinking it, it makes it more likely the driver will be tempted to drink themselves. Because of this, it's illegal for passengers to drink while someone else is driving — in 38 states and Washington, D.C., at least. That means there are large parts of the country where it's not a crime, which is partly due to why many of these laws were passed in the first place.