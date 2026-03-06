Buc-Ee's Is Adding Seven New US States To Its Growing Gas Station Nation

Buc-ee's, the popular chain of convenience stores and gas stations located largely in the more southerly states of the U.S. and owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and his business partner, has planned a major expansion that is slated to take place between 2026 and 2027. This expansion will take the Buc-ee's establishments into a total of seven new states, some of which are definitely in either a northerly or westerly direction from the company's so-far established choice of location. Buc-ee's current store count is 54, of which 36 are within the borders of Texas. This expansion will increase that count to at least 62 when all the announced locations are open for business.

In addition to its existing stores in Texas and Tennessee, Buc-ee's has announced an additional store in each of those states, with one going into San Marcos, Texas and another being built in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Aside from these two stores, Buc-ee's will be establishing beachheads in seven more states where it has never before had a single store. These states include Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, and North Carolina. If you find yourself approaching one, be aware of the unwritten rules drivers should know before pulling into a Buc-ee's. The Goodyear, Arizona location will be located on Interstate 10 west of Phoenix, which puts it less than two hours away from the California border for those present and future fans of Buc-ee's who happen to live in the Golden State.