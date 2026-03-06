Buc-Ee's Is Adding Seven New US States To Its Growing Gas Station Nation
Buc-ee's, the popular chain of convenience stores and gas stations located largely in the more southerly states of the U.S. and owned by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and his business partner, has planned a major expansion that is slated to take place between 2026 and 2027. This expansion will take the Buc-ee's establishments into a total of seven new states, some of which are definitely in either a northerly or westerly direction from the company's so-far established choice of location. Buc-ee's current store count is 54, of which 36 are within the borders of Texas. This expansion will increase that count to at least 62 when all the announced locations are open for business.
In addition to its existing stores in Texas and Tennessee, Buc-ee's has announced an additional store in each of those states, with one going into San Marcos, Texas and another being built in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Aside from these two stores, Buc-ee's will be establishing beachheads in seven more states where it has never before had a single store. These states include Ohio, Wisconsin, Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, and North Carolina. If you find yourself approaching one, be aware of the unwritten rules drivers should know before pulling into a Buc-ee's. The Goodyear, Arizona location will be located on Interstate 10 west of Phoenix, which puts it less than two hours away from the California border for those present and future fans of Buc-ee's who happen to live in the Golden State.
What else should you know about Buc-ee's?
Buc-ee's currently holds the record for the largest convenience store in the world, with its Luling, Texas store measuring in at 75,593 square feet. The company's Katy, Texas car wash also holds a world record, with 255 feet of conveyor within its walls. Buc-ee's can also lay claim to having the biggest gas station in the world, with 120 fueling positions. All of Buc-ee's locations are open 24 hours, every single day of the year. Buc-ee's never closes.
Arch Aplin and his business partner, Don Wasek, began their partnership in 1985. They each stay in their own lanes, with Aplin handling construction and marketing, while Wasek oversees Buc-ee's operations. Their iconic beaver mascot started out as Aplin's nickname, "Beaver," bestowed on him by his mother.
In addition to the huge square footage of their convenience stores, gas stations, and car washes, Buc-ee's other claim to fame is the sheer size as well as the cleanliness of its restroom facilities. In 2012, Cintas bestowed an award upon the Buc-ee's New Braunfels, Texas location for having the cleanest restrooms in America. Buc-ee's Katy, Texas location boasts a men's room featuring 30 urinals and 12 stalls, while the women's room has 28 stalls that provide total privacy for occupants. And just like Buc-ee's philosophy of being open 24/7/365, its uniformed bathroom cleaning staff is always available to keep the facilities clean and spotless. Buc-ee's has earned a reputation as a destination in its own right.