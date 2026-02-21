Unwritten Rules Drivers Should Know Before Pulling Into Buc-Ee's

There are your everyday service stations, where you might fill up and grab a candy bar, and then there's Buc-ee's, a gas station with such a loyal following that one Texas couple got married in one. These travel centers originated in the Lone Star State, and just like most things that come out of there, they have a larger-than-life reputation (that's taking social media by storm) to go with their supersized scale.

Buc-ee's didn't expand outside of Texas until 2019, but the business is growing fast, with stores now located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company is still growing, allowing even more motorists to experience its friendly, buck-toothed beaver mascot. If you're planning a road trip that will include your first visit to a Buc-ee's, you should be aware — it's not like your typical Wawa or Royal Farms. There are expectations, unwritten rules, if you will, that drivers should know before they go. As Buc-ee's enthusiasts will tell you, it's not just a gas station; it's an experience.

First, if you drive an 18-wheeler, don't even bother. Buc-ee's is a travel plaza and gas station, not a truck stop, and semi-trucks are banned at all locations. Next, fill up your vehicle before you explore, and expect plenty of gas pumps – most locations boast between 100 and 120 pumps! With that many, you'd think it'd be safe to leave your car there while you shop, but it's not recommended. Buc-ee's is popular and typically very busy, so don't take up space at a pump longer than you need to: Fill up, park, and then follow a few more unwritten rules once you get inside.