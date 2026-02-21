Unwritten Rules Drivers Should Know Before Pulling Into Buc-Ee's
There are your everyday service stations, where you might fill up and grab a candy bar, and then there's Buc-ee's, a gas station with such a loyal following that one Texas couple got married in one. These travel centers originated in the Lone Star State, and just like most things that come out of there, they have a larger-than-life reputation (that's taking social media by storm) to go with their supersized scale.
Buc-ee's didn't expand outside of Texas until 2019, but the business is growing fast, with stores now located in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. The company is still growing, allowing even more motorists to experience its friendly, buck-toothed beaver mascot. If you're planning a road trip that will include your first visit to a Buc-ee's, you should be aware — it's not like your typical Wawa or Royal Farms. There are expectations, unwritten rules, if you will, that drivers should know before they go. As Buc-ee's enthusiasts will tell you, it's not just a gas station; it's an experience.
First, if you drive an 18-wheeler, don't even bother. Buc-ee's is a travel plaza and gas station, not a truck stop, and semi-trucks are banned at all locations. Next, fill up your vehicle before you explore, and expect plenty of gas pumps – most locations boast between 100 and 120 pumps! With that many, you'd think it'd be safe to leave your car there while you shop, but it's not recommended. Buc-ee's is popular and typically very busy, so don't take up space at a pump longer than you need to: Fill up, park, and then follow a few more unwritten rules once you get inside.
Getting the most out of your visit to Buc-ee's
If you're skeptical of the Buc-ee's hype, you've clearly never seen the award-winning restrooms, which make up another "unwritten" Buc-ee's rule: The restrooms are some of the cleanest you'll find on the road, so do your best to keep them that way. In fact, the company itself bills them as the "world's cleanest restrooms" on its website. If you're traveling in the middle of the night and have a bathroom emergency, look for a Buc-ee's — they're open 24/7, 365 days a year.
While it's another unwritten rule that you can't visit a Bucc-ee's without trying its famous Beaver Nuggets, the travel plaza's version of caramel popcorn, it's not the only snack that enthusiasts insist you try. It's also known for its barbeque counter, featuring brisket, pulled pork, and more, starting at 11:30 AM every day. You can also pick up some sweet treats at the fudge counter and jerky at the jerky wall (you read that correctly — an entire wall of jerky). If you get a fountain drink, however, refills are not free. In fact, it's not even a good idea to bring your own reusable cup; in February 2026, MSN reported that it's cheaper to just buy even the largest-size fountain drink from Buc-ee's instead, so leave your own cup at home.
With all the food and merchandise, It's easy to spend lots of time here at this essential road trip stop. However, don't overstay your welcome: Overnight parking is not allowed at any Bucc-ee's, even though the store is open 24/7. So take a break, to see if your location has a beaver statue outside so you can grab a photo, snag a couple of stuffed animals as souvenirs, and then get back on the road.