Who Owns Buc-Ee's Gas Stations?

The Buc-ee's chain of combined gas stations and convenience stores currently has 50+ locations in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, including 36 in Texas.

Buc-ee's was founded by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and his business partner, Don Wasek. Aplin built his first convenience store in 1982 and partnered with Wasek, who had his own store nearby, in 1985. They are equal partners in Buc-ee's Ltd. Wasek manages the company's operations, while Aplin, who holds a construction degree from Texas A&M, deals with Buc-ee's marketing and construction. Together, they have built a business that provides everything that travelers seek: good food, inexpensive gasoline, and above all, clean bathrooms.

In fact, the New Braunfels, Texas location received an award from Cintas for having the cleanest restrooms in the country. Another impressive attribute of Buc-ee's is the sheer size of each facility — the Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas, is the biggest gas station in the world. Buc-ee's has become much more than a place to eat or refuel — it has become a destination for travelers.

Buc-ee's branding centres on the character of a buck-toothed beaver wearing a red baseball hat, which developed from Arch Aplin's nickname, which was "Beaver," given to him by his mother. The beaver is now emblazoned on T-shirts, hats, and other merchandise sold there. Every Buc-ee's location is open 24 hours a day, every single day of the year.