Who Owns Buc-Ee's Gas Stations?
The Buc-ee's chain of combined gas stations and convenience stores currently has 50+ locations in Alabama, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, including 36 in Texas.
Buc-ee's was founded by Arch "Beaver" Aplin III and his business partner, Don Wasek. Aplin built his first convenience store in 1982 and partnered with Wasek, who had his own store nearby, in 1985. They are equal partners in Buc-ee's Ltd. Wasek manages the company's operations, while Aplin, who holds a construction degree from Texas A&M, deals with Buc-ee's marketing and construction. Together, they have built a business that provides everything that travelers seek: good food, inexpensive gasoline, and above all, clean bathrooms.
In fact, the New Braunfels, Texas location received an award from Cintas for having the cleanest restrooms in the country. Another impressive attribute of Buc-ee's is the sheer size of each facility — the Buc-ee's in Luling, Texas, is the biggest gas station in the world. Buc-ee's has become much more than a place to eat or refuel — it has become a destination for travelers.
Buc-ee's branding centres on the character of a buck-toothed beaver wearing a red baseball hat, which developed from Arch Aplin's nickname, which was "Beaver," given to him by his mother. The beaver is now emblazoned on T-shirts, hats, and other merchandise sold there. Every Buc-ee's location is open 24 hours a day, every single day of the year.
What else should you know about Buc-ee's?
Aplin and Wasek began expanding their chain in 1985, but it took until 2006 for them to develop their next big idea. They reasoned that if they scaled their convenience stores and gas stations to match the size of truck stops, while keeping commercial trucks out, they could differentiate Buc-ee's and move to the next level. In 2012, they announced a 68,000-square-foot store located outside San Antonio, Texas. This helps explain why Buc-ee's is the must-see gas station that's taking over social media.
While most travelers may stop at Buc-ee's to try out the spacious, ultra-clean restrooms, they must first traverse the aisles of food, beverage, and Buc-ee's branded items for sale in the convenience store. This is why Buc-ee's is an essential stop for your next road trip. The selection of for-sale merchandise includes numerous types of beef jerky, a wide variety of fudge, snack foods, and a "Texas Roundup" counter selling BBQ items.
Buc-ee's renowned bathrooms are in a class of their own, in terms of both quantity and quality. As an example, the Katy, Texas Buc-ee's women's room features 28 toilets, in roomy stalls that have walls on each side and a solid door for complete privacy. The men's room offers 12 stalls plus 30 urinals. These impressive bathroom facilities are kept clean by a dedicated, uniformed staff that maintains them flawlessly 24/7. Buc-ee's has earned its reputation as a travel destination.