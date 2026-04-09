3 Things You Should Never Put In Your Engine

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Engines have changed over the past century, with upgrades and different ways of operating. We've gone from strong, low-compression cast-iron blocks with wide tolerances to today's high-efficiency, computer-controlled powerplants. These are defined by aerospace-grade materials and microscopic clearances. This progress has given us increased power, fuel economy, and longevity, but it's also fundamentally changed how you need to maintain these machines.

Many of the well-established remedies and additives that kept vintage engines humming along in the mid-20th century are actively destructive today. Just like how any parts you use with these engines have to be compatible, the types of fuels and additives you put into them has to work well with it, too. That means getting rid of older ideas and making sure your home remedy isn't actually a poison for your vehicle.

The best thing to do is look at very common older techniques and understand why they wouldn't work out today. Keep in mind that all of this is for newer engines, not those older ones you'll find in vehicles that were made decades ago. If you just bought a car and are worried you are using outdated information, you will soon be confident about what not to do.