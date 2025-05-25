Can You Run Kerosene In A Diesel Engine? (And What Happens If You Do?)

One of the most common mistakes at the gas station is accidentally filling diesel into a gas engine, or vice versa. The consequences are almost always dire, but what happens when you fill up your diesel car with kerosene?

Due to the similarities in their chemical makeup (combustion characteristics and energy content), kerosene can be run in a diesel engine, but not for long-term use. Kerosene, also known as kero or sometimes paraffin, is a light fuel derived from petroleum through fractional distillation. It's a combustible hydrocarbon liquid used for several applications in homes and industries, including fuel (aviation), light, heat, and power.

Kerosene is generally transparent or pale yellow, while diesel has a distinct red tint. However, both Kerosene and diesel are derivatives of petroleum. Kerosene has a maximum boiling point of 572 degrees Fahrenheit compared to diesel's 680 degrees. Even though kerosene is used in various engine applications, including aviation and the military, diesel is almost always used in vehicles.

