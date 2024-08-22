Diesel Vs. Kerosene: What's The Difference Between These Two Fuels?

As the 21st century has continued on, great strides have been made in regards to how society powers daily life. Electric cars have become a staple of the road, and there are plenty more awesome ones coming that we're looking forward to, and more houses and properties have adopted windmills and solar panels. Thus, alternative renewable energy sources, including some strange ones, are being thoroughly explored, but we still have quite a long way to go before we can give fossil fuels a rest. Oil remains one of the most important resources in the world for more reasons than one.

Advertisement

From powering cars and trucks to helping create a range of medical products, among a host of other uses, crude oil is integral to our current way of life. Despite this, there are still some gaps in knowledge about it within the general public, specifically when it comes to the differences between the fuels made from it. Most are aware of gasoline, as it's used to power countless different commonplace appliances and vehicles, but some fogginess can arise when it comes to two of its contemporaries: diesel and kerosene.

So, what's the difference between diesel and kerosene? As it turns out, even though they're somewhat alike, the differences are vast.