Here's Why You Should Never Use Brake Parts Cleaner To Start An Engine

While there's never an opportune moment for engine-starting issues, it's worth knowing what to do if they arise. Even the most reliable vehicles aren't immune to the whims of fate, so all a conscientious driver can do is try to prepare themselves for such an eventuality.

The key is not to suspect the worst if your engine doesn't start and instead take a breath and try some of the standard, familiar methods of getting going — a crank to remedy a flooded engine, for instance. For an ICE, adverse weather conditions are a major factor beyond drivers' control that can prevent an engine from starting and an eventuality for which some of us might have a unique homespun plan: a spray of brake parts cleaner.

For many drivers, it can come as quite a shock that we shouldn't use such a cleaner for this purpose. Here's why a driver might do that, the potential risks, and a better way of resolving any issues you may have with your engine starting.