What You Should Look For If Your Car Cranks Up But Doesn't Start

Electricity for the engine spark is provided via an ignition coil. The coil takes the relatively harmless 12-volt current from the battery and converts it to the thousands of volts necessary to ignite the fuel/air mixture. On older cars, a single coil feeds current to the distributor, which sends that current to each cylinder via an array of spark plug wires. Newer engines often have individual coil packs mounted on each cylinder, and the GM HEI (high energy ignition) system has the coil integrated with the distributor cap.

The simplest way to check for spark is with an inline spark tester like the ones available from Harbor Freight, Amazon, or any local auto parts store. These tools have a male and female end that allows them to be temporarily installed on a spark plug, the ignition coil's output terminal, or one of the terminals on the distributor cap.

If your engine has a distributor like the one shown in the photo above and a single coil, try testing the output from the coil first. If there is no spark from the coil, there will be none at any cylinders. Simply clip the tester in place and crank the engine. The light inside the tester should flash with each pulse from the coil or distributor, indicating that you have a healthy spark. If your engine has coil packs for each cylinder, install the tester between a pack and its corresponding spark plug.