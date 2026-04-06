5 Cheaper Impact Drivers That Outperform Milwaukee

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There are two types of tool owners in the world: those who know how invaluable an impact driver can be, and those who think a cordless drill/driver is all they need. Of course, the specific driver you're using is also critical. Not only do many major and no-name brands offer an impact driver, but several have multiple models themselves, adding to the wide range of choices out there.

For many of us, the two major factors in deciding which impact driver to go with are performance and price. The latter is why a traditionally reliable brand like Milwaukee isn't always everyone's first choice. While it's near the very top of SlashGear's ranked list of the best impact driver tool brands for good reason, its products generally cost more than similar ones from many other companies. For some, the price differential may not be worth it.

That said, while Milwaukee is a great impact driver brand overall, some of its models may not be as good as those from competitors often considered lower-tier than Milwaukee. Even its newer and better models, like the M18 Fuel ¼-inch hex impact driver, sometimes don't match the performance of more affordable tools. Based on tool tests, listed specs, professional reviews, and user sentiment, here are five cheaper impact drivers that outperform Milwaukee. More information on how we selected these products can be found at the end of this list.