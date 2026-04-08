Changing These 4 Settings Will Immediately Make Your iPad Faster

With a worldwide market share of over 50%, according to Statcounter, the iPad is by far the most popular tablet currently available — and it's not difficult to see why. Apple has a healthy lineup of tablets, ranging from the entry-level iPad that we recommend for general use to the fully decked-out iPad Pro, which packs in the same chipset that powers the MacBook. iPads also enjoy inarguably better app compatibility than their Android counterparts.

Though the operating system is still quite restrictive, iPadOS 26 bridges the gap between the iPad and Mac better than ever before. Other perks of owning an iPad include a richer selection of third-party accessories, nice-to-have tidbits like AirDrop and Sidecar, but most importantly, unmatched software support. iPads receive up to seven years of iPadOS updates, which continually bring new features and squash bugs. Since Apple has control over both its hardware and software, iPads also tend to run buttery smooth.

That said, devices age, and slowdowns are inevitable. If your iPad is on its last legs and has stopped receiving software updates from Apple, it's probably a good time to shop for a new one. However, if your iPad is a relatively recent purchase, there may be a few options and system toggles that can help you restore some of that lost performance. We've tested a few of these tweaks firsthand on an old iPad that's actually considered vintage by Apple's standards.