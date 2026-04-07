5 Expensive Ryobi Tools Users Say Are Worth Buying

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you browse the tools section at your local Home Depot, you will find a wide range of brightly colored tools, with Ryobi's hyper green lineup among the most instantly recognizable of any major brand. Ryobi has gained a reputation for offering a huge range of cordless and corded power tools, most of which are competitively priced. Even a $100 budget goes much further with Ryobi than with a pricier brand like Milwaukee, but some Ryobi tools cost far more.

Whether or not any expensive power tool is ultimately worth investing in will depend on an individual buyer's needs, budget, and personal preferences, but some of the brand's power tools are more consistently recommended by buyers than others. According to reviewers at Home Depot, these five pricey Ryobi purchases are all worth the cash, since they've all racked up consistently high average ratings across hundreds or even thousands of reviews.