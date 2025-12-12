14 Less Popular Ryobi Tools Users Swear By
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you're searching for tools for your next DIY project or outdoor recreational products like speakers and inflators, there's a pretty good chance that Ryobi will have what you're looking for. The brand has steadily branched out from its core range of power tools and now sells a wide range of products for both jobsites and weekends, though with such a large range, some tools can easily get overlooked, even by fans of the brand.
Sometimes, these less popular products are brand-new releases — for example, Ryobi released a number of cool new tools through fall 2025 — but in other cases, some of Ryobi's older products have flown mostly under the radar. However, even if they didn't find a wide audience, some users still swear by them. We've trawled the depths of Home Depot's current range to find 14 tools that are less popular than Ryobi's bestsellers but still get consistently strong user reviews.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V High Volume Inflator Kit
According to one reviewer, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V High Volume Inflator Kit is "a game changer if you have an inflatable raft and/or kayak." However, that's far from the only reason it's useful; it'll also come in just as handy if you're looking to inflate air beds, pool inflatables, and sports balls. Ryobi says it's also useful as a portable jobsite blower to clear up light dirt and debris.
The inflator kit comes with a 2Ah 18-volt battery and a charger, making it a great entry point into the brand's 18-volt One+ ecosystem for friends and family members who are new to the brand. One user who left a review at Home Depot said that they "love this compressor," and that they "even bought a second one as a gift." Another notes that it "worked flawlessly and [was] very quick." They continue, saying that the inflator "definitely exceeded my expectations."
Buyers at Home Depot are generally very happy with the tool and the contents of the kit, giving it an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 340 reviews at the time of writing. If you're looking to get your own, the kit is available from the retailer for $89.97.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater
It's worth evaluating the pros and cons of Ryobi's hybrid propane heater before clicking "Add to Cart." One of the biggest cons is that the heater can't be used without the correct auxiliary equipment — you'll need a long extension cord if you're planning on using electric power, or a propane tank if you're looking to use the heater's gas-burning abilities. The heater also isn't supposed to be used indoors, due to the risk of carbon monoxide buildup.
If neither of those cons put you off, then you shouldn't find much else to dislike about the ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid Forced Air Propane Heater, which retails for $159. Certainly, reviewers at Home Depot are consistently impressed, giving the tool an average rating of 4.8 out of five stars from almost 700 reviews at the time of writing. One reviewer said they'd "would recommend [the heater] 10/10 times," while another notes that they "bought this about a month ago, and I love this little heater." In one detailed review, a user explains that they, "serve the homeless and whoever is hungry under the tent, and with the weather getting colder now, this will be used out there every time. I would recommend this heater as a must have."
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid LED Tripod Stand Light
Ryobi offers a much wider range of lighting products than many fans of the brand might realize, with some of its less popular lights including the ONE+ 18V Cordless Hybrid LED Tripod Stand Light. It's a Home Depot exclusive, and has a retail price of $139 in standalone form. Ryobi claims the light has a maximum output of 2,700 lumens and will run for up to 10 hours with a suitably capacious 18-volt battery.
Buyers have left more than 750 reviews of the light on Home Depot's website, giving it an average score of 4.8 out of five stars. It's not difficult to find buyers who are particularly enthusiastic about its capabilities, with a user claiming that "there is no better unit in this price range" and a second saying that it's "so bright you need shades." While the product listing notes that the light is suitable for "illuminating large workspaces," one reviewer offered a much better comparison, saying that "this thing will light up a basketball court."
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Bike Handle Brush Cutter
It's rare to find a tool from Ryobi's 40-volt line that goes under the radar, but the 40-volt HP Brushless Bike Handle Brush Cutter is one such rarity. It has only received 130 reviews on Home Depot, but has a strong average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
Within those reviews are plenty of users happy to share their excitement about the tool — one said that it "cuts through brush like butter," while another claimed that "it was described by my neighbor as "a beast" [and] cut through vines and brush with ease." Another adds, "all I can say is [that it's] the best in its class."
The brush cutter retails for $389 and, according to Ryobi, it has a runtime of 55 minutes with a 4Ah battery. Many Ryobi power tools come with a standard three-year warranty, but the 40-volt brush cutter comes with a five-year limited warranty.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Glue Gun Kit
With an exceptionally high average review score of 4.9 out of five stars from around 300 reviews, the ONE+ 18-volt Cordless Glue Gun Kit is one not to miss if you're keen on crafting projects. One reviewer bills it as "exactly what I was looking for," while another reports that "it's a crafter's dream." According to one user, the excitement for the tool doesn't wear off over time either — they said they've "had [their] glue gun for roughly two years and [still] love it."
The kit includes the glue gun itself, a 2Ah battery, and a charger, and retails for $89.93. Three full-size glue sticks are also thrown in for good measure. Ryobi also offers additional interchangeable nozzles for added precision, but they're sold separately. The brand says the gun can heat up in under three minutes and that, despite being no less powerful, this latest tool is smaller than the previous generation.
Ryobi USB Lithium 3-Port Charger
Heavy users of Ryobi's USB Lithium line might find themselves running out of outlets to charge their depleted batteries, but one solution is the USB Lithium 3-Port Charger. According to users, it's a "must-have if you have Ryobi USB [Lithium] tools," since it "makes charging effortless." It features three charging ports and, according to its maker, can charge batteries up to 80% faster than with a standard USB-C cable. Like all of the brand's best USB Lithium products, the charger is also affordably priced, with a retail price of $39.97.
It has racked up more than 380 reviews at Home Depot, with an average score of 4.6 out of five stars at the time of writing. One of those reviewers summed up their experience by saying that "it is exactly what I expected and [I] will use it over [and] over." Clearly, the reviewer isn't worried about the charger's longevity, but anyone who's still not convinced will be pleased to know that it comes with a two-year warranty for added peace of mind. Of course, having a capable charger is only part of the equation — it's worth brushing up on how to check exactly when your USB Lithium batteries need charging if you're still relatively new to the line.
Ryobi Link Compact 6-Compartment Modular Small Parts Organizer Tool Box
It's all too easy to buy new tools and accessories and not think about where you're going to store them — until you get them home and realize that there's no space left in your current tool boxes. Luckily, Ryobi has the answer: the brand has recently added a lot of new products to its Link storage product line, and it also offers a range of older Link products that have garnered plenty of strong feedback from buyers. Take, for example, the $34.98 Link Compact 6-Compartment Modular Small Parts Organizer Tool Box, which has around 320 reviews at Home Depot with an average score of 4.8 out of five stars.
Reviewers aren't shy about sharing their verdicts on the tool box, saying that it "makes organizing so easy and simple," and that they "bought this just to try it out and [are] now obsessed." One reviewer, a professional painter, says they "love this Link box. I'm on my third one [...] Keep 'em coming Ryobi."
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Compact Area Light Kit
Packing up 300 lumens of illuminating power, the Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Compact Area Light Kit is a small but potentially very useful tool to keep handy both at the jobsite and at home. The $29.97 kit has received more than 150 reviews from Home Depot buyers, averaging an exceptionally high score of 4.9 out of five stars. One reviewer calls it, "one of the most versatile tools I own," while another says they "use it religiously on site." Even users who didn't expect all that much from the light were impressed, with one saying, "This little light blew me away."
The light is IP54 rated against dust and water ingress and ships with a 2Ah battery and a charging cable. According to Ryobi, that battery should provide up to 52 hours of runtime at its lowest brightness setting. Like most other USB Lithium tools, the light and the battery are covered by a two-year Ryobi warranty.
Ryobi 5.0 cu-ft Portable Concrete Mixer
Alongside its core range of power tools, Ryobi also makes a range of less popular jobsite tools like the 5.0 cu-ft Portable Concrete Mixer. It retails for $349 — and so it's no small investment — but it's received the seal of approval from Home Depot buyers. At the time of writing, the concrete mixer has been given around 940 reviews, with an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars. One reviewer sums up the tool as being "an excellent mixer for a homeowner and [a] pro," while another simply states, "Excellent mixer. Strong enough to mix all day."
Buyers who need concrete for a single DIY project at home might be hesitant to invest in a concrete mixer, but according to one reviewer, it "made a seemingly impossible DIY job doable." At its core sits a ½ horsepower motor, while the drum and frame are both made from solid steel. Just like Ryobi's 18-volt One+ tools, the concrete mixer is covered by a three-year warranty, but unlike those tools, you'll need to plug it in, since it doesn't run on battery power.
Ryobi USB Lithium Cordless Agitating Spray Mop Kit
Described by one user as "a little known gem Ryobi put out there" who also notes that they "never saw any advertising" for the kit, the USB Lithium Cordless Agitating Spray Mop Kit is one of the brand's more obscure products. It's a Home Depot exclusive and retails for $123.97, and it's generally well liked by buyers, with an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from over 370 reviews.
Among those reviewers, one claims that they "bought [one] for myself and gifted [two] more," saying that they've "used [the mop] for a year." Another says that they bought the mop kit as "a gift for my daughter [and] she is amazed by how [...] effectively it gets her floors clean. She loves it!"
The kit includes the power spray mop — which has an eight-ounce tank and reusable mop pads — alongside a 2Ah battery, a charging cable, and two bottles of Ryobi's cleaning solution. While Ryobi claims that the mop pads can be washed and reused over 500 times, replacement mop pads are also sold separately. The brand also says a fully charged battery should deliver up to three hours of mopping time.
Ryobi 24 Inch Tool Bag
The Ryobi 24 Inch Tool Bag is one of Ryobi's largest tool bags, making it particularly useful for anyone needing to haul a particularly large quantity of tools around with them on the jobsite. It retails for $63.35 and has been subject to just over 250 reviews at the time of writing. Across all of them, it has received an average score of 4.9 out of five stars.
Some reviewers have been particularly keen to share their thoughts about the bag, saying it was "exactly what I needed to prevent me from having to run up and down the steps a million times when working on projects" and that it's "the best tool tote ever." One reviewer simply sums up their thoughts by saying, "I love this tool bag."
It comes with a total of 19 pockets to keep smaller tools, parts, accessories, and personal belongings all securely tucked away. There's also a padded shoulder strap to make it easier to haul around all day, and a water-resistant outer fabric to shield its belongings if it's left out in wetter weather. If that wasn't enough, it also ships with a lifetime warranty.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V 6Ah Lithium-Ion High Performance Battery and Charger Starter Kit
DIYers or professionals looking to extract the maximum performance potential from their Ryobi 18V One+ tools could consider the 6Ah High Performance Battery and Charger Starter Kit, which retails for $179 at Home Depot. The high-capacity battery sports upgraded cooling and additional anti-vibration technology, which Ryobi says can result in up to 30% more power than a standard battery. The included charger is also upgraded and can charge batteries twice as fast as a standard charger, according to the brand.
Those claims are certainly impressive, and the reviews for the kit are evidence that the upgrades aren't hollow promises. It has racked up more than 230 reviews with an average score of 4.9 out of five stars, with several reviewers chiming in to express just how pleased they are with the battery and charger. One said, "I wish I had upgraded from the regular lithium batteries years ago," while another added, "I bought this over [six] months ago and it has never disappointed me." Given the added power and durability on offer, a third reviewer claimed that they "just had [their] new batteries and charger delivered and Ryobi saved the day!"
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Area Light
"Stop thinking about it. Buy it." That's the view of one Home Depot reviewer of the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Compact Area Light, which has received almost unanimously positive feedback from buyers. At the time of writing, it has amassed more than 340 reviews with an average score of 4.9 out of five stars. A different reviewer calls the light, "easily the coolest tool I have bought in the last 5 years," while another claims, "[my buddy] bragged about these lights so much that I decided to buy a pair for myself. I love them!"
The area light — which is a Home Depot exclusive — retails for $29.97, and can deliver up to 400 lumens on its maximum brightness setting. Anyone looking to maximize the light's runtime can choose to run it on either of two lower-brightness settings instead. In the lowest setting, Ryobi says that the light can run for up to seven days with a 9Ah battery.
Of course, to achieve that runtime, you'll need a spare 9Ah battery to hand, since the light is sold as a standalone tool. Even with a battery of modest capacity, users can expect the light's runtime to be measured in days, not hours, at its lowest brightness setting.
Ryobi USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit
One of Ryobi's newer releases is the USB Lithium Telescoping Power Scrubber Kit, which has clocked just over 100 reviews on Home Depot, averaging 4.5 out of 5 stars. The kit retails for $69.97 and features the scrubber alongside four brushes, a 2Ah battery, and a charging cable. If you're new to the USB Lithium tool line, it has everything you need to get started.
Keen Ryobi fans won't be surprised to find out that users generally say that the telescopic scrubber works well. One Home Depot reviewer called it, "another great tool from Ryobi," while a separate reviewer summed it up as an "awesome little scrubber." It can be used to clean outdoor paving and stonework, but it's just as useful indoors, in a kitchen or bathroom. According to a user who left a five-star review, "this thing makes cleaning your shower a breeze!" They added that they were "very happy with [their] purchase."
How we found these less popular Ryobi tools
Ryobi has a huge range of products in its current lineup, with more than 2,300 products currently stocked at Home Depot. With so many tools, accessories, and kits to browse through, it's almost inevitable that fans of the brand will end up missing a few hidden gems.
To find them, we filtered Ryobi's current Home Depot range to spot less popular tools, zeroing in on those with an average review rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars and fewer than 1,000 total reviews. From there, we combed through the reviews for each product that fit the initial search criteria to whittle them down to a final selection, with our top picks all earning particularly high praise from their most enthusiastic reviewers. All prices listed here reflect retail prices at Home Depot and do not include promotional pricing or temporary discounts.