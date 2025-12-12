14 Less Popular Ryobi Tools Users Swear By

According to one reviewer, the Ryobi ONE+ 18V High Volume Inflator Kit is "a game changer if you have an inflatable raft and/or kayak." However, that's far from the only reason it's useful; it'll also come in just as handy if you're looking to inflate air beds, pool inflatables, and sports balls. Ryobi says it's also useful as a portable jobsite blower to clear up light dirt and debris.

The inflator kit comes with a 2Ah 18-volt battery and a charger, making it a great entry point into the brand's 18-volt One+ ecosystem for friends and family members who are new to the brand. One user who left a review at Home Depot said that they "love this compressor," and that they "even bought a second one as a gift." Another notes that it "worked flawlessly and [was] very quick." They continue, saying that the inflator "definitely exceeded my expectations."

Buyers at Home Depot are generally very happy with the tool and the contents of the kit, giving it an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars from more than 340 reviews at the time of writing. If you're looking to get your own, the kit is available from the retailer for $89.97.