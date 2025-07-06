How Well Does Ryobi's USB Telescopic Scrubber Work? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi's 18V and 40V One+ power tools tend to headline conversations concerning its cordless offerings. They dominate the conversation so much that it's easy to overlook the brand's extensive rechargeable USB Lithium line, which includes a full range of smaller battery-powered devices like handheld hedge shears, portable speakers, and even a heated seat cushion.
You'll also find a Telescoping Power Scrubber included among those offerings, which is powered by an easy-to-charge and easy-to-read 4V USB Lithium battery. Ryobi claims users should be able to power through the toughest indoor and outdoor grime with minimal effort via that 4V battery, with the power pack providing the scrubber with up to 400 RPM, depending on the head attachment. Likewise, the 2AH battery should provide ample time to tackle plenty of tough scrubbing jobs before a recharge is needed.
Perhaps more importantly, Ryobi brought the weight of the scrubber in at 2.35 pounds, ensuring you can work without putting too much strain on your back and arms even when the telescopic pole is extended to its 47" max. At $69.99 for a full kit, the price may be right for anyone looking to up their power scrubbing game. That's assuming, of course, that the device actually works as Ryboi claims. Prospective buyers will be happy to know that real-world users largely agree that Ryobi's USB Lithium Telescopic Power Scrubber lives up to the hype. Here's a closer look at what they like and don't like about the device.
Users are largely happy with their Ryobi Telescopic Power Scrubbers
It appears that Ryobi only sells its Telescopic Power Scrubber as a kit, which includes the scrubber, extendable pole, and four scrubber heads, as well as a rechargeable USB Lithium battery and a USB charging cable. Yes, that last item allows you to charge a mobile device if needed. As the kit has earned a 4.8 stars out of 5 rating on its Ryobi product page, that $69.99 price point would appear to be a bargain, particularly as the brand's 4.3-star-rated 18V scrubber is currently priced at $148.99 on Amazon.
Of the 12 Ryobi reviews, users didn't offer many negatives about the device, though one noted that it was a little heavy for their taste. Another noted that they needed to purchase extra USB Lithium batteries to keep up with their usage, though that hardly seems like a complaint, as they are clearly working their scrubbers overtime. By and large, most of those reviewers were pleasantly surprised by the device's effectiveness in indoor and outdoor environments, as well as its toughness, ease of use, and battery life.
The reviews are equally favorable on the scrubber's Home Depot page, where it's rated 4.7 stars out of 5. There are a couple of naysayers in that bunch, however, with one of the negative reviews mostly complaining about the purchasing process at The Home Depot, while another was frustrated that their package arrived without a battery. For what it's worth, we at SlashGear are fans of the USB Lithium Telescopic Scrubber too, and even included it on our list of Must Try Ryobi Devices for 2025.