How Well Does Ryobi's USB Telescopic Scrubber Work? Here's What Users Say

Ryobi's 18V and 40V One+ power tools tend to headline conversations concerning its cordless offerings. They dominate the conversation so much that it's easy to overlook the brand's extensive rechargeable USB Lithium line, which includes a full range of smaller battery-powered devices like handheld hedge shears, portable speakers, and even a heated seat cushion.

You'll also find a Telescoping Power Scrubber included among those offerings, which is powered by an easy-to-charge and easy-to-read 4V USB Lithium battery. Ryobi claims users should be able to power through the toughest indoor and outdoor grime with minimal effort via that 4V battery, with the power pack providing the scrubber with up to 400 RPM, depending on the head attachment. Likewise, the 2AH battery should provide ample time to tackle plenty of tough scrubbing jobs before a recharge is needed.

Perhaps more importantly, Ryobi brought the weight of the scrubber in at 2.35 pounds, ensuring you can work without putting too much strain on your back and arms even when the telescopic pole is extended to its 47" max. At $69.99 for a full kit, the price may be right for anyone looking to up their power scrubbing game. That's assuming, of course, that the device actually works as Ryboi claims. Prospective buyers will be happy to know that real-world users largely agree that Ryobi's USB Lithium Telescopic Power Scrubber lives up to the hype. Here's a closer look at what they like and don't like about the device.