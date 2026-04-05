5 US Air Force Bases With The Most Aircraft

While the total number of United States Air Force bases across the country has declined significantly following the wave of post-Cold War closures and realignments that occurred during the 1990s, the bases operating today are of more importance than ever, not just to their local regions, but in the broader scope of global American air power projection.

2025's Operation Midnight Hammer was a key example of this, with B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers flying thousands of miles from their home at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to strike nuclear infrastructure targets deep inside Iran. There are dozens of active United States Air Force bases across the country (along with many more overseas), and these bases can vary greatly in physical size, personnel numbers, and total aircraft.

When it comes to aircraft numbers, a handful of bases stand out. There are several Air Force bases with more than 100 planes. Those planes range from fighters and trainers to strategic bombers, transports, tankers, and radar planes — with some bases specializing in one type of aircraft, while others operate multiple types. Below, we've highlighted five U.S. Air Force bases with especially large fleets.