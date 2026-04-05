5 US Air Force Bases With The Most Aircraft
While the total number of United States Air Force bases across the country has declined significantly following the wave of post-Cold War closures and realignments that occurred during the 1990s, the bases operating today are of more importance than ever, not just to their local regions, but in the broader scope of global American air power projection.
2025's Operation Midnight Hammer was a key example of this, with B-2 Spirit Stealth Bombers flying thousands of miles from their home at Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri to strike nuclear infrastructure targets deep inside Iran. There are dozens of active United States Air Force bases across the country (along with many more overseas), and these bases can vary greatly in physical size, personnel numbers, and total aircraft.
When it comes to aircraft numbers, a handful of bases stand out. There are several Air Force bases with more than 100 planes. Those planes range from fighters and trainers to strategic bombers, transports, tankers, and radar planes — with some bases specializing in one type of aircraft, while others operate multiple types. Below, we've highlighted five U.S. Air Force bases with especially large fleets.
Eglin Air Force Base, Florida
Located in the heart of the Florida Panhandle is Eglin Air Force Base, which has around 100 active USAF aircraft currently on its roster. Eglin opened as a bombing and gunnery base back in the mid-1930s and has played a vital role in aircraft testing, development, and pilot training since. Among the key units stationed at Eglin Air Force Base is the 33rd Fighter Wing, which plays a pivotal role in training pilots and maintenance crews for the state-of-the-art F-35A Lightning II fighter.
As a major testing base for the U.S. Air Force, Eglin is also home to planes such as the next-generation F-15EX Eagle II strike fighter. Eglin AFB's Eagle IIs are part of the Air Force's 96th Test Wing, which also tests weapons and combat systems on other Air Force planes like the older F-15E Strike Eagle, the F-16, and attack planes like the legendary A-10 Thunderbolt II and the new, prop-driven OA-1K Skyraider II.
Eglin doesn't just rank near the top of U.S. Air Force bases in terms of total aircraft; it's also one of the largest bases in terms of physical size, with 724 square miles of dedicated land used for training and testing. If that wasn't enough, the base shares its runways with the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, meaning you'll also find commercial airliners operating amongst Eglin's arsenal of military aircraft.
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina
Seymour Johnson Air Force Base might be the official name of the USAF's complex in Goldsboro, North Carolina — but you could also call the place Eagle Country, as the F-15E Strike Eagle represents the bulk of the base's 100-plus aircraft. Like many American military bases, Seymour Johnson Air Force Base was established during World War II and was initially used as a training base for the P-47 Thunderbolt.
It continues to be a vital training base today, only now its primary focus is on the Strike Eagle. The 4th Fighter Wing operates out of Seymour Johnson, which traces its roots back to the Eagle Squadron of American pilots that volunteered in Europe during World War II, and that's fitting, given that Seymour Johnson's stated mission is "F-15 (Eagle) Airpower for America". The 4th Fighter Wing's F-15Es are deployed to combat areas regularly, including most recently in Operation Epic Fury, where three of its Strike Eagles were accidentally downed in a friendly-fire incident, fortunately with no deaths or major injuries.
While F-15s make up the bulk of the planes stationed at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, they aren't the only aircraft you'll find there. The base is also home to the Air Force Reserve's 916th Air Refueling Wing, which is dedicated to keeping those F-15Es gassed up in the sky. Formerly flying the KC-10 and KC-135 tankers, the wing now flies the new KC-46A Pegasus.
Luke Air Force Base, Arizona
The state of Arizona has a large number of military facilities, and among the largest is Luke Air Force Base, located in Glendale, near Phoenix. Luke Air Force Base focuses on fighter pilot training and has over 150 active aircraft on its roster. The base opened in 1941, just months before the United States entered World War II, and it's remained one of America's premier fighter training bases since.
Over the decades, Luke Air Force Base has trained pilots in the F-100 Super Sabre, F-4 Phantom, F-15 Eagle, and the F-16, whose pilots honed their skills at Luke for over 40 years. The last F-16 training missions were flown in early 2025, with the next-generation F-35A Lightning II now becoming Luke Air Force Base's primary aircraft.
There are still some F-16s that call Luke Air Force Base home, though. For the moment, pilots from the Republic of Singapore Air Force — one of many international operators of the F-16 — still come to Arizona for their flight training as part of the 425th Fighter Squadron. Pilots from Luke can often be found training on the nearby Barry M. Goldwater Range, where aircraft from other military branches also use its vast 1.9 million-acre desert landscape for simulated combat missions.
Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada
Las Vegas, Nevada, is a prime destination for military plane spotters. Nellis Air Force Base, located just north of Vegas, is home to over 180 active aircraft – the most of any U.S. Air Force base. From its roots as a humble World War II airfield, Nellis has long been considered one of the most important bases in the United States military.
Nellis is home to the United States Air Force Weapons School, which is the USAF's version of the Navy's TOPGUN program. Consequently, Nellis sees a high volume and wide variety of Air Force planes. The base gets even busier during the Red Flag training exercises, which occur several times a year. During Red Flag, the skies above and around Nellis are filled not just with USAF planes, but planes from the other military branches and international allies as they perform mock combat sorties over the desert.
Additionally, when they aren't touring air shows around the country displaying their incredible flying techniques, Nellis is also home to the Air Force's legendary Thunderbirds demonstration team and their iconic, red, white, and blue F-16 fighters.
Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona
While Nellis Air Force Base has the highest number of active aircraft of any base in the United States, another installation in the Southwest surpasses it in total aircraft on site. However, that distinction comes with a small asterisk.
That base is Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, which is home to one of the largest airplane boneyards in the world. The primary active aircraft at Davis-Monthan include the A-10 Thunderbolt II, C-130, F-16, and more — but it's from the base's 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group where the real volume comes from. Parked in the 309th's world-famous boneyard, you'll find over 4,000 aircraft in storage, including examples of nearly every plane that the United States military has flown in recent decades.
While these thousands of parked planes don't officially count as active aircraft, many of them can return to active service if necessary. Regeneration is a big part of the 309th's mission, and the unit puts about 100 of these retired planes back into service each year as needed. From these retired planes, the 309th also reclaims an average of 5,000 aircraft parts to reenter service each year.