America's 7 Largest Air Force Bases, Ranked By Total Population

The U.S. military has hundreds of military installations around the world, including Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps installations that project American military power. The Air Force, on its own, has dozens of domestic facilities under its command (nothing compared to how many bases it has internationally), which include a number of joint bases that the service shares with other military branches and Department of Defense units. Every Air Force base serves not just those on campus, but those in the immediate vicinity, as well. It's truly a community. In some respects, bases in the continental U.S. also serve Air Force personnel worldwide, regardless of each base's mission.

As the U.S. Air Force says, "The mission of the United States Air Force is to fly, fight and win — airpower anytime, anywhere. Whether full time, part time, in or out of uniform, everyone who serves plays a critical role in helping us achieve mission success." For the purposes of this article, the number of retirees was excluded from the population count because they most likely live off base or don't visit the base regularly.