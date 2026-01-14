This Country Has The Most International Air Force Bases In 2026

Anytime there's a discussion around global military power, the conversation usually veers toward the things that grab our attention the most: massive aircraft carriers, undetectable stealth fighters, and military technology in general. The infrastructure that actually makes all of that possible — things like the locations where all this advanced equipment is stored, serviced, fueled, and kept on standby — military bases — is often ignored.

While establishing military and air bases inside one's own territory is no big feat, what differentiates a simple sovereign nation from a formidable military power is the ability to project its military power far beyond its immediate borders. Major military powers usually do this by establishing military bases (including air bases) in regions far from their homeland.

Several countries maintain air bases outside their national territory. The United Kingdom has a handful of permanent overseas RAF air bases, primarily located in British Overseas Territories such as Cyprus, the Falklands, Gibraltar, and Ascension Island. France also operates a few overseas air bases, mostly around Africa and the Middle East, while Russia has foreign air bases scattered across former Soviet states and a handful of active conflict zones. China has one publicly known airbase in Djibouti, while India, until recently, operated one airbase in Tajikistan.

But these all pale in comparison to the United States. Using unclassified data from the U.S. Department of Defense and the Congressional Research Service, we determined that the United States operates more than 120 overseas military bases and sites worldwide. Of these, 29 are formally designated Air Bases, with dozens more overseas facilities that can be used to fly, land, and maintain aircraft.