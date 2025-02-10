Does The US Air Force Have Its Own TOPGUN School?

TOPGUN is a familiar term for many cinemagoers, but as anyone who has seen either the 1986 film or its critically acclaimed sequel knows the movie is about naval aviators going to the Navy Fighter Weapons School. The Navy isn't the only U.S. military branch that utilizes fighter jets. In fact, it's not even the branch with the most pilots. Monitoring and patrolling the skies is a role that primarily belongs to the United States Air Force and just like the Navy, it has its own TOPGUN. However, it doesn't share the TOPGUN name and it's not entirely the same curriculum as the Navy's weapons school.

The USAF Weapons School, located at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada, can be traced back to 1949 when it was the Aircraft Gunnery School and the base was known as Las Vegas Air Force Base. The USAF found a need for such a school right after World War II and had veterans train the next generation of combat pilots. It wasn't until after the Korean War in 1954 that the school took on the name USAF Fighters Weapon School. At that time, students flew a variety of aircraft, including the F-100, the world's first supersonic fighter jet.

Just like the Navy's TOPGUN, it doesn't train pilots who are going to return to their squadrons and hop into an F-22 Raptor or F-35 Lightning II and put their newfound knowledge to use. Rather, they're sent out to teach what they learned to other pilots, becoming instructors themselves.

