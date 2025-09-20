Here's How Air Force Special Ops Troops Practice Seizing An Airfield

Airports are military targets of immense strategic importance. We only need to cast our eyes back a few years to see a prime example of this. At the start of the Ukraine war, the original Russian objective was to capture Kyiv within a few days. A major part of this plan required the taking of Hostomel Airport. This would allow them to pour troops and equipment into the area and swiftly take control of the city. Ultimately, although the Russians captured the airport, Ukrainian troops and artillery units prevented its intended use.

While we're not here to deride the Russian troops that failed to achieve the objective, it does illustrate the importance of training and practice in such circumstances. This was most recently demonstrated by special tactical units from the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Airlift Wing. In August 2025, they took part in such a training exercise as part of the large-scale Emerald Warrior 25.2 exercise, which was partially based in the Caribbean.

During this exercise, the troops took part in a practice drill that used Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on the Island of St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as the target. The exercise involved parachuting troops directly onto the airfield, while another group approached the island by sea. Once at their objective, the troops joined forces to seize the airport and clear the way for a propeller-driven Hercules C-130J to land with further equipment.