Which Countries Buy F-16s From The United States Military?

The F-16 Fighting Falcon, which made its first operational flight in 1979, is one of the world's most widely used fighter planes still in service. While the aircraft has been overshadowed in capability by newer, more modern planes, a series of periodic upgrades have ensured that the F-16 continues to remain a feared fighter jet. Despite being nearly five decades old, the F-16 remains a regular presence in the news, with its pilots still credited with successful strikes to this day.

The F-16's original manufacturer was General Dynamics. Following its acquisition by Lockheed Corporation in 1993 and its merger with Martin Marietta in 1995, the onus of manufacturing and maintaining the aircraft fell on the newly formed conglomerate, Lockheed Martin. The company continues to manufacture the F-16s to this day, and the aircraft is still in demand. Following a delay in the acquisition of the F-35, even the U.S. military has decided to extend the life of its existing F-16 fleet, some of which are expected to remain in service for the next two decades.

The F-16 is used by several world militaries. Lockheed Martin estimates that more than 3,100 F-16s remain operational as of 2025, spread across 29 countries. With more than 900 active F-16s in its inventory as of 2022, the U.S. military remains the world's biggest operator of F-16s. Other primary beneficiaries of the F-16 program include Turkey, Israel, Egypt, and Taiwan — all of which have more than 200 F-16s in their fleet.