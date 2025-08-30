The F-35 Fighter Jet: Which Countries Helped Develop It & What Did They Do?

The F-35 Lightning II is a fifth-generation fighter that is flown by 19 countries. However, its international presence isn't restricted to the countries that fly the aircraft — it also applies to the countries that helped to build it. The plane represents not just a collaboration across military forces, but across development teams that spanned an initial team of nine countries. Each country's role in the fighter's development varied, and some played a larger role than others. Across the globe, over 1,900 companies contribute to the project. With such a complex supply chain, it's impossible to categorize what every supplier brings to the table, but we can examine all the main players and the part they play in creating one of the most advanced fighter jets currently flying.

All the countries participating in the program are categorized depending on how much they contribute. Level one partnership requires contributing 10% of the costs. The only level one partner is the UK. Level two partners pay between $800 million and $1 billion. The Netherlands and Italy are the project's only level two partners. Finally, level three countries contribute between $125 million and $175 million; these include Australia, Denmark, Norway, Canada, and initially Turkey, although the latter's involvement was revoked in 2019, after Turkey purchased the Russian-built S-400 air defense system. Let's take a closer look at the role that these and other countries have played in creating the multi-role F-35 Lightning II.