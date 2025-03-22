10 Of The Largest Airplane Boneyards In The World

If you are unfamiliar with the term airplane boneyards, let us simplify it for you. An airplane boneyard is a graveyard for aircraft. It is a huge area of land where planes that are retired or out of service are stored for the final dismantling and recycling process. Boneyards are not only a place of obsolescence for retired aircraft but also for the ones that require temporary storage until they are needed in the fleet once again or are waiting for other buyers.

However, when talking about aircraft boneyards, you cannot just pick any piece of land and transform it into an aircraft storage facility. It needs to have certain weather and terrain conditions to be eligible to accept the defunct aircraft. So what are the most ideal conditions for an airplane boneyard?

Deserts make perfect storage areas for retired and damaged aircraft because of their dry weather, which preserves the aircraft. High humidity levels in the air can lead to corrosion and rusting on a plane's metal parts. Therefore, the low-humidity environment in deserts favors long-term storage. Apart from this, there is ample land to store hundreds of aircraft, and the hard and firm terrain can hold the weight of these air vehicles without sinking.

While the U.S. has several prominent airport boneyards where planes go to die, there are also notable facilities outside the U.S. where planes can finally rest. Here is a list of the largest airport boneyards in the world, ranked according to their total aircraft storage capacity.