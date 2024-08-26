Why Commercial Airplanes Are Usually Painted White

One of the nice things about white paint on an airplane is that, obviously, white is a highly visible, contrasting color compared to the blue hue of the sky or the black pavement of the airport tarmac. By utilizing contrasting colors, a plane becomes much more visible while in flight. Not only that, though, any imperfections or damage on the plane's body also become notably more visible before and after a flight.

As a plane needs to undergo a comprehensive battery of checks before a flight, it makes the engineering crews' jobs easier if any imperfections are starker against the plane's body. With pure white paint, even a small, dark scuff on one of the wings becomes easier to find and remedy with maintenance or a comprehensive cleaning. This helps the crew to keep the plane in top shape, which is better for the plane's longevity and the safety of its passengers.

Speaking of safety, painting a plane white also helps keep someone else safe: local bird populations. Bird strikes on commercial airplanes are a recurring problem around the world, with thousands of birds colliding with planes yearly in the United States alone. By using highly contrasting white paint on a plane, it makes it easier for local birds to spot them in the air and move out of their flight path.

