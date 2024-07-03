Everything To Know About King Charles' RAF Voyager Private Jet

While there are rank-and-file Voyagers used to aid the high-tech fighter jets in the RAF, the appearance of the Royal Voyager, also known as the "Vespina," is unmistakable thanks to two aesthetic touches. Firstly, the rims of the doors are colored a distinctive gold, providing a regal background for anyone boarding or disembarking. Secondly, and perhaps more notably, there's a huge Union Jack painted on the tail. If that doesn't tell you that the Royal Family is coming to town, what would?

The Voyager measures in at around 192 feet long, 57 feet high, with a wingspan of a little over 197 feet. Under the hood are a pair of Rolls-Royce Trent 772B turbofans, which, when cranked up to maximum power, can output speeds of around Mach 0.86. The jet can fly at a max altitude of 41,000 feet, with a max fuel travel range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Inside the Voyager are 58 seats of quality comparable to business class on a regular plane, as well as 100 standard-level seats further back for guests or staff. A flight crew of around 13, pilots included, is necessary to make the whole thing run and provide service to the vital clientele. There are some photos of the interior floating around the internet, though most recently, in October of 2023, the Royal Family account on X, formerly Twitter, posted a seven-second glimpse of the King and Queen in some very comfy-looking digs.