12 Interesting Facts You Probably Didn't Know About Home Depot

If someone says "home improvement," one of the first names that pops into your head is inevitably Home Depot. The store has been around since 1979 and epitomizes American do-it-yourself culture. Where else can you have someone cut your wood for you and then grab a burger to go in one place?

It's not without its faults, of course, as there is a long list of things people hate about shopping there. But if you need a 2x4 or some nails, your only other option is probably Lowe's. And, well, that's all there is to say about it, right? Watching paint dry is more interesting than spending any amount of time thinking about Home Depot... until you dig a bit deeper into the brand.

Reading Home Depot's corporate-speak About page is excellent if you want to put yourself to sleep, but we're not going to stop there. There's some fascinating stuff about the company's history. Some good, some bad, some just weird. Here are 13 interesting facts about Home Depot.