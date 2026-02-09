Home Depot Has Some Big Changes Coming In 2026

Home Depot had a rough 2025. A report from research firm Placer.ai suggested that foot traffic dipped noticeably across its stores. In fact, year-over-year visits fell nearly 4% in the first quarter alone. There are a number of reasons behind all of this, including a sluggish housing market and rising costs of living. People simply have less liquid cash to spend on those kitchen remodels or backyard deck builds Home Depot is known for.

However, the retail giant isn't just sitting around waiting for the economy to sort itself out. It's sprucing up its business to woo in more customers. A bunch of new changes are heading into 2026, and some of those are already rolling out.

The biggest push the company is making right now, unsurprisingly, involves AI. A partnership with Google will help make Home Depot's Magic Apron assistant a lot more useful than it currently is. You can now describe a project in plain language – like "I need to redo the tile in my bathroom" — and it will give you conversational advice accordingly. It will recommend you products, and even tell you exactly which aisle and bay to find those in your local store. That last bit is currently being tested at select locations, but a nationwide rollout is expected soon.

There's a new AI tool for professional contractors, too — particularly those already using Home Depot's Pro Xtra loyalty program – called the Material List Builder. It's now scaling nationally after spending some time in beta. It basically decodes your project intent and generates a list of materials needed for the entire job from Home Depot's inventory. You simply describe your project through text, voice, or by uploading a spreadsheet, and it handles the rest from there. It even suggests items you might've forgotten.