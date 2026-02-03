5 New Home Depot Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools
Home Depot is one of the largest home improvement chains in America, offering a wide range of power tools to tackle a variety of projects. But tools aren't the only thing that the retailer sells. The aisles of your local orange big-box store are stocked with just about everything else you might need for home renovation, from storage solutions and toiletries to fixtures and smart appliances. What's more, Home Depot has several company-owned and affiliated brands that specialize in many of these items. These brands consistently release new products each year to keep the store's inventory fresh and keep pace with competitors' releases. Moreover, these store-owned brands tend to be more affordable than their name-brand counterparts, making them an excellent option for savvy buyers looking to keep costs down.
Of course, power tool news is always exciting, but it tends to take up much of the limelight and overshadow many of the other new items on the way. Some of you might be interested in learning more about the other product types Home Depot has just released and those on the horizon. Some of them might even surprise you, as they may be different from the sort of things you typically associate with the industrial-themed home improvement store. With that in mind, there are a few new items released or set to be released in 2026 that you might want to hear about.
1. Hubspace 2.0
Home Depot might not seem like the techiest store on the block, but as demand for smart devices grows, the big-box store has taken steps to keep pace. Back in 2021, Home Depot launched its own brand of smart home tech called Hubspace. The Hubspace app can be used to control lighting, switches, smart plugs, and other solutions from Home Depot's proprietary brands, including Hampton Bay, EcoSmart, Defiant, and Commercial Electrical. Now it appears that the brand is getting a refresh.
Hubspace 2.0 launched on January 7, 2026, with a focus on whole-home integration. "It now enables Hubspace switches and dimmers to communicate directly with Hubspace-enabled lights—even those on different circuits—significantly reducing the need for complex or expensive rewiring," Home Depot stated in its announcement. "Powered by Afero's enterprise-grade IoT platform and security, this innovation eliminates the hassle of juggling multiple apps and accounts, delivering a seamless experience tailored for both everyday customers and Pros alike." New control features include a Vacation Mode, Circadian Lighting, Warm Dimming, and Logarithmic Brightness Control.
Regarding new physical products that will use this system, the company announced at CES 2026 that it would also partner with Kwikset, which will launch a new smart lock powered by Hubspace. In an interview with Jennifer Tuohy of The Verge, Hubspace's Product Development Leader Nick Millette also stated that Home Depot would also be adding a new smart thermostat, smart hose timer, smart bathroom fan, smart freezer, and full smart security system to the Hubspace ecosystem, though he didn't specify which of the store-owned brands would be producing what.
2. Ryobi One+ Power Source and Chargers
Ryobi has been Home Depot's designated power tool brand for over two decades, which is why you won't find it at Lowe's. You might be surprised to learn that the company manufactures a lot of other products as well. Some of the most useful new Ryobi products coming out in 2026 that aren't power tools include the One+ Power Source and Chargers. The company is adding three new models to this line: an 18V One+ 150W Power Source, an 18V One+ 200W Power Source, and a 40V One+ 300W Power Source.
These are essentially power-tool battery chargers that also serve as specialized pure-sine power converters. They can take the energy stored in the same batteries you use to charge Ryobi One+ power tools and convert it into AC power to operate corded appliances, charge smart devices, or just about anything else (within power constraints) that uses a plug. All of them boast GaN technology that helps ensure efficient energy usage, so less charge is wasted.
The 150W model runs on Ryobi's 18V One+ batteries and has a 120V AC outlet, an 18W USB A, and a 30W USB C outlet. The 200W model is essentially the same, except it also includes a 60W USB-C fast-charge port in addition to the other ports. It also promises solar panel compatibility. Finally, the 300W model actually runs on Ryobi's larger 40V One+ series batteries.
These are handy for fun summer outings, like camping and tailgate parties, but that isn't the only reason to get one. These Ryobi products can also come in handy in an emergency, such as a power outage.
3. The Company Store and Stoffer Home Collection
If you only ever go to Home Depot for lumber and nails, then you might not know that the retailer also sells textiles and home décor. In fact, Home Depot purchased a home design brand called The Company Store back in 2017 and has been carrying its products ever since. On January 12, 2026, Home Depot announced that The Company Store was releasing a crossover collection with Stoffer Home that same day.
This collection is designed to help take Stoffer Home's signature layered textures, specially tailored details, and its more neutral color palette and help bring them to The Company Store's lineup. "This partnership reflects our shared dedication to craftsmanship and enduring style," The Company Store's general manager, Gagan Basin, stated. "Stoffer Home's modern classic aesthetic – refined, approachable, and effortlessly livable – resonates with our customers. Together, we've created a collection designed to make every home feel both beautiful and comfortable." Jean Stoffer left a similarly enthusiastic comment on the partnership, stating, "[The Company Store's] commitment to quality and comfort mirrors my own approach to design. This collection is about creating spaces that are not only beautiful but truly livable."
This collection will include garment-washed percale bedding, full table linen sets, cotton poplin pajamas in various prints, and wallpaper that depicts nature and "classic motifs," as well as tapestry floral and garden patch shower curtains. This offers customers a wide selection of items that they can use to cohesively furnish and decorate their homes in the Stoffer Home aesthetic at the kind of prices that The Company Store has become known for. Table linens run $49-$94 dollars in this collection, while you can get the individual bedding pieces for $44-$394.
4. HDX 27-Gallon Flip-Top Tote
Another new Home Depot product that hit shelves in 2026 is the HDX 27-Gallon Flip-Top Tote. Whether you're packing up your holiday decorations for the year or just looking for a place to store all your extension cords, these bins are always useful to have on hand. HDX is another Home Depot-owned brand, and this 27-gallon heavy-duty tote is one of the latest in the company's line of storage solutions. It's 15.0 inches wide, 28.6 inches tall, and 19.3 inches in depth. It weighs 5.9 lbs on its own and has a maximum weight capacity of 75 lbs. They're black and feature red, hinged, flip-top lids. They have recessed lids that allow you to stack multiple units when in use, tie-down channels for security during travel, and are designed to nest together when empty, helping you conserve storage space. Additionally, you can buy them in two packs for just $9.88. HDX has also released a 27-gallon Storage Tote Taxi that fits these perfectly.
Unfortunately, some of the early reviews have been a little less than enthusiastic so far. Customers all seem to agree that the tote's base is sturdy and well-made, but they haven't felt the same about the lid. Users have reported that the lids feel cheap and flimsy. Some have had issues with the lid flaps not closing properly, and others have complained that the gap between the lid flaps makes them not remotely waterproof. Others have stated that they're happy with the totes given their big size, impressive carrying capacity, and low price.
5. HDX 5-Tier Easy Assembly Multi-Purpose Plastic Garage Storage Shelving Unit
Of course, the tote isn't the only new product that HDX has released this year. The company has also launched a new 5-Tier Easy Assembly Multi-Purpose Plastic Garage Storage Shelving Unit, which comes in black with yellow siding. These shelves are ideal for garage storage because their plastic construction makes them highly resistant to moisture and temperature extremes. This model is a 5-shelf unit that is 36 inches wide, 74 inches tall, and 18 inches deep, weighing 24 lbs. It is large enough to be stable yet light enough for a single person to move. There are 16-inch gaps between the shelves (Allowing them to fit storage totes such as the one featured above), and each shelf can hold up to 150 lbs. of material. Assembly is completely tooless and the unit is made from recycled plastic.
HDX's new shelves have received significantly higher reviews than the totes. It has a 4.6 out of 5 rating on the Home Depot site, with 87% of customers stating that they would recommend it to others. They claimed it was easy to assemble, lightweight yet sturdy, and the shelves were the right size for garage organization. However, a few reports indicated that the shelves sagged slightly under heavy loads. Even so, most considered the shelves an excellent value at $69.98.