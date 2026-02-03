5 New Home Depot Products Coming Out In 2026 That Aren't Power Tools

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Home Depot is one of the largest home improvement chains in America, offering a wide range of power tools to tackle a variety of projects. But tools aren't the only thing that the retailer sells. The aisles of your local orange big-box store are stocked with just about everything else you might need for home renovation, from storage solutions and toiletries to fixtures and smart appliances. What's more, Home Depot has several company-owned and affiliated brands that specialize in many of these items. These brands consistently release new products each year to keep the store's inventory fresh and keep pace with competitors' releases. Moreover, these store-owned brands tend to be more affordable than their name-brand counterparts, making them an excellent option for savvy buyers looking to keep costs down.

Of course, power tool news is always exciting, but it tends to take up much of the limelight and overshadow many of the other new items on the way. Some of you might be interested in learning more about the other product types Home Depot has just released and those on the horizon. Some of them might even surprise you, as they may be different from the sort of things you typically associate with the industrial-themed home improvement store. With that in mind, there are a few new items released or set to be released in 2026 that you might want to hear about.