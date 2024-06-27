Whatever Happened To Apple's First Employees

The story of Apple is one for the ages, and it's no surprise that the early leaders of the company have been firmly etched in corporate history. While Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak are most often associated as the definitive faces of the company, it was actually the small band of experts in various fields that really laid the foundations of this solid juggernaut.

Gary Espinosa, one of the earliest Apple employees, famously opined (according to Stories of Apple) that it was just due to sheer luck that a futurist and technical genius came together, but there was also "a third guy had the money and knew how to get more and a fourth guy knew how to run a company and a fifth guy knew analog power." Over time, a healthy few departed to lead their own ventures, while a few have stayed at the company.

Among them is Chris Espinosa, who is said to have joined Apple while in his teens. The histories of these early Apple pioneers aren't well-known these days, but Apple's first Chief Executive, Michael Scott, offered some insights on the first batch of employees to Insider in 2016. Eight years later, we did some further digging to find the current whereabouts of Apple's first ten employees.