4 Features The C9 Corvette Needs To Put Itself Ahead Of The Pack

You struggle to find someone who doesn't agree that the C8 is a big step up over previous generations when it comes to overall luxury. Despite its relative value, it's not among the cheapest sports cars, though its interior traditionally has been. That changed with the C8, which does offer great value-for-money when it comes to interior quality. If the C9 can take an extra step to move closer to the Ferraris and Aston Martins without increasing the relative price too much, Corvette can carve out its own space in the performance segment even more.

While features like Nappa leather keep the C8 Corvette in line with other similarly priced luxury cars, the rivals that the C8 targets tend to offer more unique, bespoke trim options to add a sense of exclusivity. The interior of the 2026 model-year Corvette has been updated to remove some of the least-liked elements, but the lack of refinement compared to the two mentioned European brands can still be noticeable, especially on entry-level trims, where some plastic can be found in the cabin.

Another area where rivals have the edge is with interior technology. While the fit and finish of the likes of the Aston Martin Vantage and Ferrari 296 are class-leading, the integrated, cutting-edge technology has become just as vital for creating the luxury feel with these cars as the fancy materials. That's not to say the Corvette's infotainment doesn't get the job done. It just doesn't come across as sophisticated as what near peers have recently introduced.