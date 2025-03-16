What Does GTD Mean On The Ford Mustang?

The Ford Mustang GTD has a long list of numbers associated with its performance capabilities. According to the folks at Ford, it's top speed over 200 miles per hour. Its insane top speed is thanks to a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 under the hood that produces 815 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque, revving all the way up to its 7,650 rpm redline. That's nearly double the horsepower produced by a 5.0-liter V8 Mustang GT (480 – 486 hp) and over 2.5 times more powerful than the basic 2.3-liter EcoBoost Mustang (315 horses). If you're spec sheet racing, there aren't too many road-going cars that can beat those numbers. More than just a spec sheet, however, Ford says the GTD is a race car for the road.

The race car bona fides are pretty well established – Ford did set a screaming lap time of 6 minutes 57.685 seconds at the Nürburgring with the GTD, after all. But what kind of racing are they talking about when they refer to it as a race car? Lapping the ring is great, but what about wheel-to-wheel action? That's where the naming comes in. GTD stands for Grand Touring Daytona (or GT Daytona) referring to an IMSA racing class. Ford races their Mustang GT3 in the IMSA race series, and the GTD applies the racetrack to the street without the restrictions of a race series.