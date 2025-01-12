How Fast Is The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD? A Look At Its Top Speed
The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is rewriting the rules of what a Mustang can be. Having the highest performance specs ever seen in a production Mustang, the GTD is powered by a supercharged V8 engine that pairs with a Tremec dual-clutch automatic transmission to deliver more horsepower per liter than the Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The GTD transcends its traditional muscle car roots, emerging as a bona fide supercar with the soul of an American icon.
While it technically still shares the same S650 platform as the 2024 Ford Mustang lineup — including the EcoBoost, GT, and legendary Mustang Dark Horse trims — the GTD is in its own league. It features advanced braking systems, fresh suspension units, and enhanced aerodynamics. Inspired by motorsports, this track-ready yet street-legal model boasts a top speed of just over 200 mph. Here's what you need to know.
Mustang GTD top speed and performance stats
The 2025 Mustang GTD has an official top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h), making it the fastest street-legal Mustang ever made. The heart of this performance is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, which kicks out 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque — surpassing the Dark Horse's 500 hp and 418 lb-ft and even outshining the GT3 race car's 500–550 hp output.
The engine features a dry-sump oil system, which provides good lubrication even during high-speed cornering, leading up to the engine's 7,650 RPM redline. The GTD also features an 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle and has a near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution. For an extra horsepower push, the muscle car also comes with a titanium active valve exhaust system and a revised intake.
In addition to the tire-shredding horsepower, the GTD comes with other cool aerodynamics. An example is the Drag Reduction System, which, depending on driving conditions, balances airflow for speed and downforce by adjusting the rear wing and front flaps. These features collectively make the Mustang GTD capable of completing a sub-seven-minute lap on the Nürburgring track, asserting the Mustang GTD as a true 800-horsepower supercar slayer.
Speed isn't the only advanced thing about the Mustang GTD
Beyond its elite supercar performance status, the 2025 Mustang GTD pushes design boundaries. The interior features materials such as carbon fiber, Miko suede, and leather, with standard Recaro seats. It offers optional titanium accents that, according to Ford, are crafted from retired Lockheed Martin F-22 components, further setting the GTD apart. Speaking of exclusivity, Ford will produce a limited run of about 2,000 units for the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD.
One of the top features is the extensive customization. Ford offers many interior color combinations, option packages, and even "any color" exterior finishes. The brand also reimagined the Mustang GTD's trunk, which now houses the semi-active suspension, hydraulic controls, and transaxle cooling systems. It also has two rear air scoops that contribute to the car's peak output by funneling cooling air to the heat exchangers.
The Mustang GTD has multiple driving modes, and the Track Mode in particular highlights the car's motorsport DNA. This mode lowers the car's ride height by nearly 40mm using the semi-active suspension and hydraulic control system to drop, which gives it an aggressively lower stance — ideal for good track performance. Track Mode also includes Variable Traction Control.
How the 2025 Mustang GTD stacks up against rivals
The Mustang GTD's 202-mph top speed and incredible track-focused engineering make it a force to be reckoned with among its competitors — namely the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat. The fifth-generation Camaro ZL1 brought awesome power with its 580-hp supercharged 6.2-liter LSA V8. Although it set benchmarks as one of the most powerful Camaro engines, Chevrolet surpassed it with the sixth-generation ZL1, which carried a 650-horsepower LT4 powertrain by the end of its run.
The Dodge SRT Hellcat made headlines with its supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine, which delivered 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain launched the car from 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds, up to a top speed of 203 mph – a notch above the 2025 Mustang GTD.