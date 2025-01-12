How Fast Is The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD? A Look At Its Top Speed

The 2025 Mustang GTD has an official top speed of 202 mph (325 km/h), making it the fastest street-legal Mustang ever made. The heart of this performance is a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 engine, which kicks out 815 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque — surpassing the Dark Horse's 500 hp and 418 lb-ft and even outshining the GT3 race car's 500–550 hp output.

The engine features a dry-sump oil system, which provides good lubrication even during high-speed cornering, leading up to the engine's 7,650 RPM redline. The GTD also features an 8-speed dual-clutch transaxle and has a near-perfect 50/50 weight distribution. For an extra horsepower push, the muscle car also comes with a titanium active valve exhaust system and a revised intake.

In addition to the tire-shredding horsepower, the GTD comes with other cool aerodynamics. An example is the Drag Reduction System, which, depending on driving conditions, balances airflow for speed and downforce by adjusting the rear wing and front flaps. These features collectively make the Mustang GTD capable of completing a sub-seven-minute lap on the Nürburgring track, asserting the Mustang GTD as a true 800-horsepower supercar slayer.

