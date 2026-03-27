According to CarEdge, new vehicle prices are expected to rise 2% to 4% in 2026, meaning that it may not be the best time to buy a new car. However, CarEdge also noted that EV prices are projected to fall 3% to 8% as federal incentives expired in the second part of 2025. This poses a question: Is 2026 a good year to buy an EV? The short answer is that it depends on what you're buying.

The broader auto market may be tightening, but the EV segment is telling a very different story as many automakers scramble to clear inventory and win over buyers who no longer have a $7,500 federal tax credit softening the initial blow. With that in mind, if discounts are what you are after, we are pleased to report that many EVs received significant price cuts for 2025.

For example, at the tail end of that year, Tesla slashed Model Y prices by about $5,000, while GM discounted the Chevrolet Equinox by $4,000. However, although these discounts are indeed welcome, they pale in comparison to some more premium brands that discounted select EVs by five figures. Here are five new EVs with the biggest price drops in 2026.