These 5 Home Depot Products Will Save Your Back

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If you've never experienced back pain, consider yourself lucky — and keep lifting with those legs! According to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, back pain ranks among the costliest medical conditions in the U.S., and about 16 million adults experience chronic pain in their backs that limits everyday activities. It's also a leading cause of disability and absence from work. Anyone can experience back pain at any age, but it's most common in women and those between 50 and 55 years of age.

We're not here to offer medical advice, though we can give you tips on shoveling snow more efficiently. You should always talk to your doctor if you need clinical guidance. However, we can help you find household products that may assist you if you suffer from back pain or that may help protect your back from injury in the first place. Home Depot sells thousands of products both in-store and online, from building materials and appliances to garden supplies and, of course, tools. The following products are useful for many consumers, not just those who suffer from back pain, and they can help you get the job done without the aches and grimaces that may well remind you that you were born in a year that started with 19!