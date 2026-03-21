These 5 Home Depot Products Will Save Your Back
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If you've never experienced back pain, consider yourself lucky — and keep lifting with those legs! According to the Georgetown University Health Policy Institute, back pain ranks among the costliest medical conditions in the U.S., and about 16 million adults experience chronic pain in their backs that limits everyday activities. It's also a leading cause of disability and absence from work. Anyone can experience back pain at any age, but it's most common in women and those between 50 and 55 years of age.
We're not here to offer medical advice, though we can give you tips on shoveling snow more efficiently. You should always talk to your doctor if you need clinical guidance. However, we can help you find household products that may assist you if you suffer from back pain or that may help protect your back from injury in the first place. Home Depot sells thousands of products both in-store and online, from building materials and appliances to garden supplies and, of course, tools. The following products are useful for many consumers, not just those who suffer from back pain, and they can help you get the job done without the aches and grimaces that may well remind you that you were born in a year that started with 19!
Ergonomic secondary handle
You may already own an ergonomic or a battle-ready electric snow shovel, but this 18-inch handle is an attachment you can add to any shovel, spade, or even a broom to help reduce back strain and fatigue. The handle, which Home Depot advertises as attaching in less than one second without any tools, gives users a second handhold. It will allow you to maintain an upright stance, reducing strain on your lower back and helping to distribute the weight.
This tool will do more than make shoveling snow easier. Priced at $29.99 for a pack of two at the time of writing, it can be used on virtually anything that has a long handle, even rakes and mops, provided the shaft is approximately one-and-a-half inches in diameter. It was designed for comfortable gripping and can be used in temperatures from -31 degrees Fahrenheit to 95 degrees Fahrenheit. It's easy to disconnect and can be stored anywhere, including hanging storage. Home Depot has a standard 90-day return policy for most merchandise.
Rolling garden cart with seat
Gardeners know the best dirt, or so the saying goes, and while there are plenty of high-tech tools for this classic pastime, you may want to consider a more low-tech solution if your back aches after hours spent bent over your petunias. This inexpensive garden cart is wheeled and lightweight for easy portability. It offers a tool tray underneath the seat so that you don't have to carry your gardening gloves and small tools. It's made from heavy-duty plastic with a stainless steel frame and can support up to 200 pounds.
Not only does this cart allow you to tote your tools around, but it also acts like a seat or stool while you're planting and weeding. It can also be used for other household jobs, such as painting or even automobile repair. Buyers should note that according to the product's Q&A section, its height is not adjustable, and the wheels do not lock in place. Some reviewers reported issues with durability. If you're willing to spend a bit more, this steel garden cart is more durable and has a seat with 360-degree swivel motion.
Stair climbing hand truck
A hand truck or dolly is a useful tool if you frequently move large boxes, appliances, or furniture. These tools are intended to literally lighten the load and reduce the manual effort needed for big jobs, easing the strain on the user's body, including their back. If you have a big moving job and you're worried about potential injuries, although back-saving tools for older DIYers can help, you may want more than just a simple hand truck. Try taking it one step further and pick up this stair climber hand truck, currently priced at $101.99.
Users typically have to pull a standard hand truck up or down stairs, but this product has a tri-wheel design that is intended to reduce back strain when pulling it over curbs, up stairs, and even on uneven surfaces. Its steel frame can carry up to 154 pounds, and it works on both hard surfaces and carpet. It's also collapsible for easy storage. This hand truck can be used for more than big moves — one reviewer uses it to move water jugs and when repositioning their portable air conditioner. You could use it to move your trash cans, haul your groceries, or even carry your laundry from one floor to another.
DeWalt backpack sprayer
Lawn care can be a time-consuming process that can also wreak havoc on your back. Repetitive movement, kneeling or hunching over for prolonged periods, and carrying heavy loads can cause muscle fatigue. This DeWalt four-gallon backpack sprayer can help relieve some of those issues. It features what Home Depot describes as a "deluxe harness" with padded shoulder straps that follow the contours of your body. It also has an adjustable hip harness that helps to distribute the weight of a full sprayer.
This sprayer comes with multiple nozzle tips, and the extras can be stored in the belt so you can switch out mid-job. The pump can reach up to 150 psi, allowing users to spray from a distance, and the controls are made to be handled while you're wearing work gloves. The product has a three-year limited warranty and gets mixed reviews from Home Depot customers. Some found the sprayer tended to leak and was difficult to put together, while others were pleased with both assembly and product performance. It currently retails for $109. Owners have a lot to say about DeWalt's 20V backpack sprayer, so if you need a heavier-duty option, you might want to check it out. It's also available at Home Depot.
Magnetic grabber reacher tool
You may have a toolbox full of interesting gadgets, but a reacher tool probably isn't on your radar unless you've borrowed your kid's toy version — the one with the ridiculous shark head that can barely hold a piece of paper. This grabber tool at Home Depot has a 360-degree rotating "jaw" with anti-slip grabbers and a built-in magnet that allows users to grab what they need from almost any angle. It's able to support up to two pounds horizontally and five pounds vertically and is designed for those with limited mobility. It weighs only 8.15 ounces and is almost 17 inches long with a soft handle that is easy to grip.
This multi-use tool is perfect for grabbing something off a high shelf, avoiding stepladders, or retrieving items from low, dark spaces — haven't we all dropped our phones into the depths of the couch at least once? It can even be used in daily household chores, like taking laundry out of the washer or dryer without straining your back. The magnetic feature can be handy for grabbing your keys or anything metal, and you can even use this tool to simply turn handles or open cabinets. This grabber has a compact design and folds for easy storage, and is priced at about $48 at the time of writing.